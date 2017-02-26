Fair Grove wins district, big season ends for Catholic

Fair Grove told the story of the senior and the freshman.

Senior Garrett Kesterson and freshman Cole Gilpin led the Eagles to a 66-58 win over Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 11 playoff championship game Saturday night at Fair Grove. Kesterson led all scorers with 30 points and Gilpin scored 18, 13 of them in a decisive fourth quarter.

Fair Grove advances to the sectional playoffs, while a historic 20-8 campaign ends for Springfield Catholic.

Fair Grove (23-5) got off to a slow start, except for Kesterson. The senior scored 15 of the Eagles’ 23 points in the first half.

“We haven’t had good starts in past games either, but usually our third quarter has been really good. We knew that, all right, we had to get past this slow start and just come out on fire in the second half,” Kesterson said.

Fire off they did, with 43 points in the second half—another day at the office for Eagles coach Tim Brown.

“That’s just par for the way that our season has gone. We’ve been a good third quarter team. It’s kind of frustrating when you can’t start games that way, but it’s just kind of what we’ve done all year,” Brown said.

Gilpin scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Kesterson said the freshman fit in well with an otherwise experienced group of varsity players.

“I’m speechless, honestly I’m speechless because this is his first year here. We didn’t know how he was going to step up and react to playing with us as a freshman playing point guard, a big role,” Kesterson said. “We couldn’t be more proud of how he’s played.”

Brown trusts Gilpin to play like an upperclassman.

“Cole has been a big time player for us all year,” Brown said. “He plays well beyond his years; he doesn’t look like a freshman.”

Kesterson is one of three seniors, along with Evan Fullerton and Dalton Cloyd, who have significant playoff experience.

“Our seniors have played in four straight district championships. We talked about—when we started this when they were freshmen—building a culture, building an expectation. That’s what you saw tonight: three seniors that expected to win. When you’ve got three with that sort of leadership, it makes it easy for everybody else to play and follow their lead,” Brown said.



Fightin’ Irish celebrate best season since 1984





Springfield Catholic coach Tony Armstrong verified that none his players are older than 30, which means they weren’t alive the last time an Irish squad managed to win 20 games in a single season. That was part of his message to his senior-less team before the game.

“We said, ‘The last time they won that many games, you guys were not even a thought,’” Armstrong said.

Catholic last played for a boys basketball district championship in 2000, and last won one in 1997.

The young Fightin’ Irish squad of this season brought the future into the now with a 20-7 campaign. Armstrong, a veteran coach with 525 career victories, said he enjoyed watching his bunch mature by seasons in a matter of months.

“The last two months we have butted heads. They think I’m old-school, old-fashioned, stubborn, too demanding, all those things,” Armstrong said. “They realized if they’ll just dig and guard and compete, I’m a good guy to get along with when that happens.”

Junior Ian Cochran, a 6-foot-7 forward, led Catholic with 19 points against Fair Grove. He worked mainly in the post, but also flexed his long-range shooting game.

“(Cochran) played good. We thought we could get it in there to him, and I thought (Fair Grove) did a lot better in the second half guarding him,” Armstrong said.

While Catholic enters the offseason and another step into the future, Fair Grove advances to the Class 3 sectional playoffs.

The Eagles will meet either Mt. Vernon or Lamar on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at Willard High School, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Class 3 District 11 boys basketball district championship

Fair Grove 66, Springfield Catholic 58

Springfield Catholic 6-18-15-19—58

Fair Grove 9-14-20-23—66

Individual scoring

Springfield Catholic—Ian Cochran 19, Charlie O’Reilly 11, Jake Branham 9, Mike Manzardo 7, Wallace Squibb 5, Lincoln Jones 5, Brett Maes 2

Fair Grove—Garrett Kesterson 30, Cole Gilpin 18, Garrett Potter 8, Evan Fullerton 5, Steven Huskey 3, Dalton Cloyd 2.