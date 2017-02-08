Fair Park boys remain undefeated in league play​

The Fair Park Indians took another major step toward the District 1-4A title Tuesday night with a 67-41 win over Northwood.

The victory runs the record of coach Eddie Hamilton’s club to 24-7 overall and 8-0 in district play. One-loss Bossier and two-loss Woodlawn meet Friday night. The Indians still have Minden and Benton to play.

Jeremy Johnson scored 14 points, Emerson Taylor 13 and Larry Richardson 12 for Fair Park.

Woodlawn 89, North DeSoto 33: A 27-point night by Jalen Brooks helped the Knights win handily over the Griffins. Larry Moton added 17 points, while T’Mike Moton and Jaylan Payne added 10 apiece.

Byrd 71, Parkway 63: At Parkway, the Jackets were led by Phillip Stewart with 28 points and Stephen Bates with 20 in the District 1-5A win. Terrace Marshall and Justin Rogers topped the Panthers with 20 and 16 points respectively.

Plain Dealing 61, D’Arbonne Woods 32: The Lions out-scored the visitors 25-0 in the second quarter to get the District 1-1A win. Tyjaun Thomas led the way with 16 points while DeAnthony Briggs added 11.

Girls

Southwood 71, Haughton 32: The Lady Cowboys won the first quarter 30-8 and never trailed against the Lady Bucs. Kaylie Mitchell led four double-digit scorers with 17 points, while Ah’million Cosby added 11. Jaiylan Brown and Sheniqua Coatney tossed in 10 apiece. Takaiyah Sweeney led Haughton with 13 points.

Benton 54, Minden 46: The Lady Tigers got 17 points apiece from Emily Ward and Qua Chambers, along with 10 Alisa Harris. Bre Rodgers topped the Tide with 13 points with Damesha Rodgers adding 12.

Huntington 47, Bossier 41: The Lady Raiders got 16 points from Taylor Bell and 15 from My’Kalah Johnson in the District 1-4A win. The Lady Bearkats were led by Destiny Thomas with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Navia Johnson with 10 boards.

Plain Dealing 66, D’Arbonne Woods 20: The Lady Lions won the first quarter 30-0 and didn’t look back. Ladravius Briggs scored 14 points, Laterrica Stewart 13 and Teunna Perry 11 for Plain Dealing.

