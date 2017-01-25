Fair Park remains undefeated in 1-4A​

The Fair Park Indians nearly squandered a huge third-quarter advantage but righted their ship late and eased by Woodlawn 67-60 on Tuesday night in front of a jammed gym at Fair Park.

Coach Eddie Hamilton’s club remained untarnished and tied with Bossier in District 1-4A play and also picked up some power points by knocking off the No. 3 team in the LHSAA Power Ratings. The Indians (20-7, 4-0) were the No. 6 team, while Bossier at No. 2 gives the district three teams in the top six.

“I preached all week about being disciplined in what we do and for the most part, the guys did that tonight,” Hamilton said. “We gave up too many 50-50 balls, which allowed them to get back in the game. They were able to get second and third shots, which really killed us.”

Fair Park took charge early going up 23-14 by the end of the first quarter and continued rolling through the second frame. When Latreavin Black scored underneath on successive trips down the court to open the second half, the Indians were in front by 17 (41-24).

But the Knights (19-5, 2-2) came roaring back behind DeVonte Brooks, Larry Moton and Jalen Brooks. When T’Mike Moton slipped in a 10-footer with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter, coach Kenny Sykes’ club had pulled within 47-43.

The Indians opened the fourth with consecutive buckets from D’Iranque Holmes, Emerson Taylor and Larrie Richardson to get their advantage back to 53-43. That settled things a bit before the game was halted with about five minutes remaining due to an incident in the stands. Three young women were ushered out of the gym by Caddo Parish deputies and Shreveport Police officers.

That didn’t stop the Knights from making one last run at the hosts. Telvin Thomas, Moton and Jalen Brooks canned 3-pointers in the last two minutes to get Woodlawn within 63-60 with 25 seconds remaining. The run was helped along by missed free throws by the Indians. But Black converted 3 of 4 to end the game for the difference.

“The difference maker for us tonight was Emerson Taylor and his 15 points,” Hamilton said. “He has been here since the seventh grade and this was probably his best game offensively.”

Taylor said he knew going in what it would take to win.

“We were going to have to play with a lot of intensity,” he said. “We traded threes for two-balls, so we had to step it up in our transition defense.”

