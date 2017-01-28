Fair Park tops Bossier; leads District 1-4A

An emotional Fair Park coach Eddie Hamilton Jr. watched the closing seconds of his team’s 35-31 victory over Bossier (24-5, 4-1) Friday night knowing that the work isn’t done.

“Bossier has won 9 straight district championships, two state championships and four state runner-ups. They’re the king of the hill, so it’s hard not to be emotional,” Hamilton said. “It’s the first time in 10 years to knock them out of the top spot. We’re not champs yet, but at least this puts us in position to be.”

Larry Richardson and Emerson Taylor (10 points) for Fair Park (21-7, 4-0) closed out the game with clutch free throws for the Indians.

Parkway 56, Captain Shreve 50: At Shreve, junior Terrace Marshall poured in 22 points and Justin Rogers added 11 for the Panthers. After scoring just 6 points in the third quarter to fall behind 45-26, the Gators exploded for 24 fourth-quarter points to make the game close. Isadore Pryor scored 10 of his 12 points in the final frame for Shreve, which also got 12 points from Graham Smith.

Woodlawn 78, Northwood 40: In district 1-4A action, the Knights rebounded from Tuesday’s loss at Fair Park to win handily against the Falcons. DeVonte’ Brooks scored 18 points, Telvin Thomas 13 and Terrell Daniels 12 to lead Woodlawn.

Loyola 69, Green Oaks 45: At Loyola, Tony Dorsey led all scorers with 21 points as the Flyers rolled in District 1-3A play. Deven Melancon added 15 points and Thomas Bush 10 for Loyola. D’Boer Washington scored 10 for the Giants.

Girls

Bossier 62, Fair Park 45: At Fair Park, the Lady Bearkats got 19 points from Destiny Thomas and 16 from Kelcee Marshall to win handily against the Lady Indians.

Southwood 59 Byrd 38: At Byrd, behind Jaiylan Brown’s 16 points and Sheniqua Coatney’s 11, the Lady Cowboys kept pace in the District 1-5A race. She’lexis Daniels led Byrd with 18 points.

Captain Shreve 49, Parkway 33: At Shreve, Dezyre Black led a balanced Lady Gators’ scoring attack with 11 points for coach Keith Greene.

Evangel 51, Airline 45: At Airline, Tiara Young scored 21 points and Madison Laboy added 15 for the Lady Eagles in the win. Makayla Bendaw dropped in 13 for the Lady Vikings.

Benton 39, North DeSoto 18: At Benton, Kaitlin Bratten and Emily Ward scored 8 points apiece for the Lady Tigers in the low-scoring affair. Syndie Simon topped the visitors with 12.

Loyola 76, Green Oaks 30: At Loyola, the Flyers won the first quarter 27-9 and never looked back behind 15 points apiece from Kayla Coleman and Reagan Washington. Alex Williams added 14, while Adriana Bartholomew led the Lady Giants with 13.

Woodlawn 76, Northwood 15: At Woodlawn, Mary Caldwell led four double-digit scorers with 19 points for the Lady Knights. Monique Brown chipped in 13, while Jada Brown and Lamonica Plater added 11 apiece.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6