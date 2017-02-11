Fair Park tops Minden; wins District 1-4A

The Fair Park Indians clinched the District 1-4A title Friday night with a 51-47 victory over Minden.

That win, coupled with Woodlawn’s victory over Bossier, gives the Indians (25-7, 9-0 district) the outright title with one night of action remaining.

We’re super excited about clinching a tough 1-4A District. Having three teams representing in the Top Five spots in the LHSAA rankings proves how tough a road this has been.

“We’re humbled and grateful to be in this position, but the season is far from over,” Indians coach Eddie Hamilton Jr. said. “We still have to focus on a feisty Benton team this Tuesday and pray that we remain humble, hungry and healthy, going into the playoffs. Nothing is guaranteed.”

In the current LHSAA power ratings, Bossier is No. 2 in the state while Woodlawn is No. 4 and Fair Park is No. 5.

Woodlawn 59, Bossier 57: At Woodlawn, the Knights were able to get the narrow win behind 16 points from Telvin Thomas, 13 from Larry Moton and 11 from DeVante’ Brooks. Tybrien Wimberly led Bossier with 20 while Jacoby Decker added 11.

Arcadia 63, Plain Dealing 61: Anthony Boston capped a big night with 25 points to help the Hornets escape the Lions. Corey Russell added 13 points. Jakaleb McGee and Dakeldrick Oliver scored 16 points apiece and Tyjaun Thomas 15 to lead the Lions.

Northwood 57, Benton 45: JaMichael Bryant led four Falcons in double figures with 15 points in the win. Keith English added 12, while Vankeith Cooper and Zundre Adams chipped in 10 apiece for coach Ronnie Howell. Jessie Little’s 15 points topped the Tigers.

GIRLS

Captain Shreve 68, Byrd 40: The Lady Gators are the sole owners of the District 1-5A title for the first time in school history after dispatching Byrd Friday night in the regular season finale. Dezyre Black and Aaliyah Stevenson led the way with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Loyola 61, Mansfield 33: At Loyola, the Flyers got an outstanding inside game from Chelsea Johnson with a half-dozen blocks and 14 points, while Alex Williams added 17 points, K.C. Sims 11 and Ti’Tiana Glover 10 for the Flyers. Sha’Kahia Warmsley topped the visitors with 12.

Arcadia 39, Plain Dealing 36: The Lady Lions came very close to handing the Lady Hornets, the defending LHSAA Class 1A state champs, a rare loss, but couldn’t pull it out in the end. Curmencia Stumon scored 12 points and Teunna Perry 10 for the Lady Lions, while Arcadia’s Letricia Baker led all scorers with 20. Stuman missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Southwood 65 Evangel 43: At Southwood, Jaiylan Brown poured in 24 points, while Raven Johnson, Ah’million Cosby and Kaylie Mitchell added 10 apiece for the Lady Cowboys. Tiara Young scored 14 and Madison Laboy 12 for the Lady Eagles.

Woodlawn 62, Bossier 59: At Woodlawn, Margo Pleze scored 15 points, Janiecia Kendsrick 13 and Mary Caldwell 11 to lead the Lady Knights. Destiny Thomas scored 25 points and pulled in 13 rebounds, while Kelcee Marshall added 17 points for the Lady Eagles.

Benton 60, Northwood 15: At Blanchard, Qua Chambers pumped in 19 points and Emily Ward added 16 to aid the Tigers.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6