Basketball Fair Park's Emerson Taylor talks about Woodlawn By Jimmy Watson/The Times January 24, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Fair Park High School (Shreveport LA), Woodlawn High School (Shreveport LA), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Incident in stands at Fair Park Video Red River's Oksanna Williams Video Evangel's Caleb Laboy talks about living with twin sisters. 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest