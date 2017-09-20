Fairfield (Ohio) OL Jackson Carman gets U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Jackson Carman, the top offensive tackle recruit in the 2018 class, hasn’t made his choice yet for college.

The decision for his postseason all-star team was a little easier.

Wednesday morning, the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance gave him his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which will kick off Saturday, January 6 in San Antonio at noon E.T. on NBC.

Carman, who is 6-6 and 330 pounds, has been in the news lately for his criticism of Ohio State’s choice of starter at quarterback. He said that, with J.T. Barrett struggling, Carman would like to see backup Dwayne Haskins get a chance. That provoked a back-and-forth Twitter exchange between Carman and ESPN college football color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who is an Ohio State alumnus:

Pretty sure their opinions, once they get into their future locker rooms, won't go over real well. https://t.co/Gp1qEeXpHx — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 12, 2017

Pretty sure I wouldn't have any problems in Dabo Swinney's or Clay Helton's locker room for my OPINION on OSU's qb issues. 🤔 https://t.co/FMVwGpAJ2J — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) September 13, 2017

Carman has said final three schools are Southern Cal, Clemson and Ohio State and he plans to make his final official visits to USC and Clemson in December before becoming enrolling early in January.