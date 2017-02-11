Falkenstein's 34 lifts Jeffersonville past Evansville Reitz

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Junior Bailey Falkenstein erupted for 34 points – 24 in the second half – as Jeffersonville slipped past visiting Evansville Reitz 72-66 Friday night at Johnson Arena.

In a game that went back and forth the entire night, the Red Devils (11-8) made the last run. After Elijah Dunham hit a 3-pointer with 3:17 left, the Panthers (10-9) tied the game at 61. Jeff then scored the next eight points, including four free throws from Falkenstein.

When sophomore Joe LaGrange hit a layup with 1:18 left, the Red Devils, who have now won three straight, led comfortably at 69-61.



Falkenstein hit all 10 of his free throws and drilled four 3-pointers. His total was the second highest of his career after a 36-point game earlier this season against Manual.

“My teammates really did a great job of getting me the ball,” he said. “I felt great. It was just one of those nights. I was just knocking shots down tonight.”

Gerrin Moore added 19 points for Jeff. Tamaje Blackwell led Reitz with 22 points and Isaiah Dunham added 14.

The Red Devils will host Hoosier Hills Conference foe Jennings County on Saturday night.

JEFFERSONVILLE 72, EVANSVILLE REITZ 66

JEFF (11-8)

Jacob Jones 1p; Joe LaGrange 9p; Gerrin Moore 19p; Bailey Falkenstein 34p; Tre Coleman 3p; Cam Northern 6p

REITZ (10-9)

Elijah Dunham 13p; Jonathan Springer 5p; Isaiah Dunham 14p; Tamaje Blackwell 22p; Jyrus Freels 12p