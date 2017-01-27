Family bonds boost Sioux Valley star

There’s not really such a thing as “down time” for Bill and Tayton “Tayt” Vincent when it comes to talking basketball.

Okay, that’s not entirely true.

“There are some days when we have to take a little break because we might butt heads a little bit,” Tayt laughs, “but other than that, it’s just about nonstop basketball talk for us.”

It makes sense that basketball typically dominates conversation between the two – Tayt is a senior point guard at Sioux Valley High School where Bill, his father, is the boys basketball coach.

The sport has been and continues to be an integral part of their lives.

“I’ve always been around basketball,” says Tayt. “From the day I was born, it’s always been there in my life. I’ve always enjoyed it.”

It’s unique – the father-son and coach-player dynamic – but for the Vincent family, it’s basically how things have always been. Bill has been Tayt’s coach since he entered Sioux Valley’s parent-led feeder program as a fourth-grader.

“It was easy to get these guys in the gym,” Bill recalls. “They had been our water boys since a young age already and were always around it. We got them started young and got them out playing.”

Learning to lead

In the years since, Bill has continued to coach his son’s teams. Sure, his role means he can’t be a “dad fan” (he’s Coach Vincent in games and practices), but that doesn’t make his head coaching duties any less enjoyable.

“It’s always exciting to prepare for your varsity season and it’s especially exciting when you know you get to share that with a family member,” Bill says.

“It’s a lot of fun,” adds Tayt, who cracked the Cossacks’ varsity squad as a seventh-grader. “I just enjoy being able to be there, spending the time doing what I love – playing the game – with my dad.”

Roosevelt wrestler pushes the limits

Those early seasons with the varsity squad helped Tayt develop as a floor general. He was embraced by the older players, who took him under their wing and tutored him on some of the more technical aspects of the game.

In the years since, the 6-foot-3 team captain has settled into that role as a leader. It’s one that he embraces and has come to thrive on.

“I really try to make time for just about everyone in the program,” Tayt says. “We can do a lot of special things together and knowing the guys so well really helps. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Strong connection

Bill describes his son as an on-the-floor extension of the coaching staff. That’s not necessarily an uncommon compliment for a player of Tayt’s caliber, but in this instance, it comes with the added bonus of being able to break down film and discuss tactics outside of games and practice.

“I always say it’d be great if I could take every player home for two hours after the game to watch film and talk about my thoughts and ideas,” Bill jokes. “But it’s a special situation when you have your son on the team – you see an extension of yourself.”

For as valuable as Tayt’s leadership qualities and knowledge of the game have proven to be, his impact on the game is not limited to the intangibles.

In his five-plus seasons with the Cossacks, Tayt has developed into one of the state’s most prolific point guards.

“It started out where he made the varsity team because of his ability to shoot the basketball. He had a great skill set and that’s how he found his niche,” says Bill. “Now he’s more of a complete player, a leader on the floor. He makes the players around him better and can do some things defensively now that his strength has improved.”

By the numbers

Without a doubt, Tayt has left his mark on the Sioux Valley basketball program.

He will graduate as the school’s career leader in points (1,668), assists (439), 3-pointers made (216) and steals (221). He is currently fifth on the school’s all-time rebounds list (495), though with at least seven games left in his high school career, he has ample opportunity to continue improving his position.

Tayt’s numbers this season have also been impressive. He averages nearly 22 points and seven assists per game offensively and is good for about five steals a night on the other end.

But as these stories sometimes go, there has been one accomplishment which, despite all the individual records and accolades, has eluded Tayt – a state championship.

It’s certainly not a pipe dream, with the Cossacks currently ranked No. 3 in Class A with a record of 12-2. Last year they were tripped up in the first round by Chamberlain and finished fifth.

“I always chased that dream of becoming a leader like that,” he says. “But the one dream that’s always been the biggest one, the one that I’ve always wanted would be that state championship.”

Future in focus

The ending to this chapter of Tayt’s life has yet to be completed, but the next one is already in the works.

After graduating from Sioux Valley – where he boasts a 4.0 GPA – Tayt will head to Augustana to play for Tom Billeter and the Vikings.

“Augustana was after him right away as a sophomore and stuck with him so he had that connection all along,” Bill explains. “Most of the NAIA and GPACs had expressed a lot of interest as well, but you could kind of tell from a young age he was already leaning Augustana.”

Next season will certainly be a change for Bill, who has coached his son for nearly a decade. But his son’s transition to the college level will coincide with his transition to a new role: “Dad fan”

“There are times you wish you could just sit back a little bit and be a fan and enjoy a game that he plays in,” Bill admits. “I guess that will be as he works his way and earns his way at the college level. Those might be the moments that I get there.”

The Vincent family’s run at Sioux Valley won’t end with Tayt’s graduation – not by a long shot.

His dad plans to continue on as basketball coach. His mother, Jill Vincent, is Sioux Valley’s volleyball coach.

Tayt also has two younger sisters. It should go without saying, but they love basketball, too.

Miakken, a freshman, is on the varsity squad, while Talya, a third grader, plays for her grade school team and got her first set of jerseys earlier this month – she was very excited.

“It’s fun being able to be the leader for them and having them follow in my footsteps a little bit,” Tayt says, adding proudly: “I feel like they’re going to be even better than I ever was at the game.”