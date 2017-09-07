Family of N.Y. football player killed in training drill plans $15M lawsuit

MINEOLA, N.Y. — The family of a 16-year-old New York boy who died when a log fell on his head during a preseason high school football drill in Long Island has filed notice they intend to sue for $15 million in damages.

Attorney Jay Dankner says notice of the pending lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the Sachem Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club Inc.

He says the family is seeking compensation for pain, suffering and death.

Joshua Mileto died last month after a 400-pound log he and other players were carrying struck him on the head.

Dankner says such training was inappropriate for high school players.

A spokeswoman says the district doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Club officials, who operated the preseason camp, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.