Family says son of former Braves player has been moved out of ICU following freak accident

Sydney Lockhart, sister of Jason Lockhart, Tweeted that her brother has been moved out of the ICU.

Her Tweet celebrated her brother who “has graduated from the ICU!! Such a boss!”

Jason Lockhart, the 15-year-old son of former Atlanta Braves second baseman Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while crossing home plate in a June 17 game at a South Carolina tournament.

He had been placed on life support and put in a paralytic state at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta to help stop any movement that would encourage or cause more bleeding, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Sydney. The breathing tube was later removed after doctors expressed confidence that the bleeding issue had been resolved.

Keith Lockhart also tweeted his excitement for his son’s improvement,