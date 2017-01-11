Fans lined up for more than 3 hours to see Chino Hills (Calif.) basketball

High school basketball’s greatest show from last season shows no signs of slowing down — and neither does the interest.

Chino Hills (Calif.) played its home opener against Damien (La Vergne) on Tuesday night, fans were lined up more than three hours before tipoff in folding chairs hoping to get one of the 300 tickets available to the public, according to The Los Angeles Times. The gym seats 1,300 and was filled to the brim.

People already waiting in line for Chino Hills tickets 3 1/2 hours before tipoff. They don't want to miss the show. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 10, 2017

Those who got inside were not disappointed as Chino Hills rolled to a 119-84 victory for its 52nd consecutive victory. The Huskies are 17-0 this season.

LaMelo Ball had 33 points. LiAngelo Ball added 24 points and Eli Scott had 21.