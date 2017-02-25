Fans to select marquee championship match

Fans will have an opportunity to help determine the order of this year’s state championship bouts.

Once the championship matches are set, the SDHSAA and South Dakota Public Broadcasting will launch an online poll asking fans which championship match they want to be showcased at the end of the night.

“It’s the one to end the night,” SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstrand said. “Everybody’s eyes will be on that match and it’s going to make it a really special experience.”

The idea for getting fans involved in the year’s pinnacle event came from the NCAA, which rolled out it out at its national championship events a few years ago.

“It’s been really successful at the NCAAs,” Krogstrand explained. “They have loved it and that’s kind of where it’s trickled down from. Some of the advancements we’ve made in the last four or five years with wrestling and some of those things have just been phenomenal. Hopefully this is another opportunity to get that involvement and just do something unique and showcase our kids.”

When asked which weight class is the early favorite, Krogstrand politely declined.

“Say something now? Shoot. One of those kids could be upset,” he laughed. “So, I won’t do that. I’ll hold back on my pick.”

Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m. with the semifinals on the center four mats and third-round wrestlebacks on the outer four. Following a 15-minute intermission, fourth round wrestlebacks will take place on all eight mats.

The fourth and final session gets underway at 4 p.m. with the third, fifth and seventh place matches. There will be no faceoffs for Place Matches.

The championship matches will begin with faceoffs approximately 30 minutes following the last Place Matches.

HALL OF FAME

Eight individuals will be inducted into the SD Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s championship matches.

Here’s who will be recognized: Todd Ford (Mobridge), David Harvey (Miller), Bob Hirsch (Vermillion), Travis King (Rapid City Stevens), Marc Murren (Lincoln, Washington, Roncalli), Ryan Resel (Miller), Willie Seibel (Vermillion) and Oran Sorenson (Garretson, Sioux Falls Christian).

ATTENDANCE RECORD

Friday’s action at the Premier Center set a record for daily attendance for the state meet. The SDHSAA tweeted out that more than 10,000 people combined attended the two sessions.

