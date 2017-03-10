Farnsley Middle boys take state track runner-up

The Farnsley Middle School track team traveled to Maysville, Kentucky, earlier this month to compete in the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association state meet and chase a championship title.

The team’s coach, Ronnie Bowman, has been telling them since sixth grade that they will be state champions when they get to eighth grade.

“I was always told by my mother that whatever it is you desire, you have to speak it into existence,” said Bowman. “I have spoken the words of being champions to them so much, that they now speak about being champions. I gave them the speech before we began to compete that champions are not born, but they are made.”

And succeed they did.

“They went out there with a mission, held each other accountable and did something that has never been done in [Jefferson County Public Schools] history and the history of the indoor middle school championships,” said Bowman. “They became runners up.”

Ashland Middle School took the top spot, and Farnsley tied with Campbellsville Middle for runner-up. The Farnsley boys had a total of 52 points and Ashland had 55.

“When my boys received the trophy, they were excited and disappointed at the same time,” said Bowman. “They said, ‘This is only the beginning. Wait until they see us outdoors. We are going to win the outdoor middle school championship.'”

Email Stuart Ungar at stuartungar@me.com.

