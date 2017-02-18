Fast start lifts Appleton United past Stars

FOX CROSSING – Defending state champions aren’t the type of teams opponents want to tangle with during the postseason, especially when they have been snubbed by modest tournament seeds.

Appleton United showed Friday night that it is clearly a much better hockey team than its surprisingly low No. 5 seed.

The United got off to fast start and never lost its momentum, rocketing to a comfortable 6-2 win over Badgerland Conference foe Fox Cities in a WIAA regional championship game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Appleton United will play Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha on Tuesday night at Tri-County in a sectional semifinal. The two met in a sectional final last season and the United advanced to the state tournament with a 6-4 win.

“It should be a great atmosphere and a great game,” said Appleton United coach Mike Brolsma. “All the games in the past have been great games. They’re hard-nosed and well-coached. Jeff Lindemann and Mike Elkin did a very good job with their kids and they have some high-skilled talent.”

The United (16-8-1) finished second in the Badgerland behind Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha and beat the fourth-place Stars 4-1 during the regular season, yet Fox Cities (17-8-0) was given the higher No. 4 seed in the tournament and the home site for the regional contest.

The No. 5 seed didn’t sit particularly well with United players.

“Knowing that we were a five seed compared to their four, we definitely wanted to prove that we should be superior,” said Appleton United senior defenseman Mitchell Lund, who was given the team “hard hat” awarded each game to a United player with a strong performance. “Knowing that we were a little lower seed kind of put a little motivation under us to prove that we should have been a little higher and can be in the running for state.”

Sophomore Erik Bargholtz scored two goals and had an assist to spark United offensively, while Appleton shut out high-scoring Stars forward Hunter Schwehr, who finished the season with a whopping 40 goals and 72 points.

“Defensively, we just tried to pressure them in the corners and put two guys on the puck at all times,” said Lund. “We tried to keep the puck in our offensive zone.”

The United jumped on the Foxes early by scoring three goals in the first seven minutes and built a commanding 4-1 lead at the end of the first period. Bargholtz had two of the goals, while Liam Johnson and Kieran Brosnan added scores.

The Stars never recovered. Connor Zilisch and Greyson Maulick added second-period goals to put the United up 6-1 and that was more than enough to keep the season alive for the defending state champs.

“We have a lot of work to do before Tuesday,” said Brolsma. “It wasn’t one of our best games. The first 10 minutes were great and after that, we really didn’t play that well the rest of the game. We need to shore some things up from our defensive zone to the neutral zone to our forechecking.”

Appleton United… …4 2 0 — 6 Fox Cities… …1 0 1 — 2

Goals: First period – Erik Bargholtz AU 4:39; Liam Johnson AU (Matthew Gruber) 6:02; Bargholtz AU (Connor Zilisch) 7:01; Noah Krueger FC (Hunter Schwehr, Noah Hablewitz) 12:17 pp; Kieran Brosnan AU (Zilisch, Bargholtz) 13:15 pp. Second period – Zilisch (Gruber) 0:47; Greyson Maulick AU (Gruber, Mitchell Lund) 16:10. Third period – Jonathan Kwasny FC (Hablewitz) 1:32. Shots: Appleton United 35, Fox Cities 23. Saves: Gage Olson AU 33, Max Gutjahr FC 17.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg