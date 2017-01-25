Fast start propels North Valleys

North Valleys hit 5-of-6 3-pointers in the first quarter and cruised to a 59-21 win over Hug in girls basketball Tuesday at North Valleys.

Shelise Darrough and Alexis Arias each scored 10 points as North Valleys took a 59-21 win to improve to 5-6. Hug dropped to 0-11.

North Valleys coach Bob Bentley said the Panthers can play with most teams in the North, but need to believe they can win.

“When we play with confidence, we can compete with anybody we play with,” he said.

He said the team shoots well in practice, but tenses up in games.

“When they play loose, they can play much better,” he said. “We have a tough time being consistent for four quarters.”

North Valleys hosts Reed on Friday.

Hug was missing three players so coach Ryan Garder had just seven available Tuesday.

He said it was one of the best efforts the Hawks have given this season.

“We have fought all year, we’ve been competitive all year, but that was the most we have been all year,” he said.

Hug has just two players with varsity experience coming into the season.

Gardner said the Hug freshmen and junior varsity teams are strong though, so there is hope for the future.

“We’re trying to teach everyone what it means to be a varsity player,” he said. “We’re trying to build that culture.”

Sophomore Rionna Hayman had seven points for the Hawks as did junior Jammi Moreno.

Hug is at Reno on Friday.

In other games Tuesday, Bishop Manogue beat Wooster, 89-10 as freshman Kenna Holt scored 17 points.

Reno beat McQueen, 56-28 as Kailana Ramos had 13 points, Dominique Harding added 11 and Kaitlynn Biassou had 10. McKain Murdock grabbed 10 boards and Mikayla Schults had seven steals.

Reed beat Spanish Springs, 58-53. Both are 8-3 and tied with McQueen for second in the High Desert.

Carson (5-6) beat Douglas, 42-32, as the Tigers dropped to 4-7. Damonte Ranch beat Galena, 53-40. Both are 3-8 but Galena holds the tiebreaker for fourth place in the Sierra League.

Basketball Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., Hug at Reno, Spanish Springs at McQueen, Reed at North Valleys, Bishop Manogue at Douglas, Carson at Galena, Wooster at Damonte Ranch.