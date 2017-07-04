Father: ALL-USA Player of the Year Taylor Dockins facing liver transplant

The doctor for Norco (Calif.) softball star Taylor Dockins believes she needs a liver transplant, according to a post from her father, Rick.

Rick Dockins wrote that the family has an appointment at UCLA on Wednesday.

“As most of you know it is very tough in California to get on the list for a liver, I’m hoping and praying that the doctors at UCLA will be pushing hard for us,” he wrote.

Here is the full update:

Dockins needed to have the left lobe of her liver removed, including a five-inch tumor, last summer after experiencing severe pain on a flight with her travel team. Later diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, Dockins was back on a softball field two months later.

She then led to her team to a 33-1 record and was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year.

Last week, he noted on Facebook: “Since we now have 3 tumors the biggest one 2 1/2 inches they want to surgically install a catheter to her liver and inject with microscopic glass beads with radiation (That stick) and try to eat the tumors or shrink them.”

He then wrote a few days later that in a bit of good news, the cancer had not spread beyond her liver.

A GoFundMe account has been reactivated to help with Taylor’s medical bills. Here is the link.