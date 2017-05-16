FAU coach Lane Kiffin offers scholarship to Tee Martin's seventh grade QB son

Lane Kiffin has been the head coach at Florida Atlantic for five months. He’s already doing big time Lane Kiffin things. The latest is sure to rile up college basketball fans and critics, too: He’s back to offering scholarships to middle schoolers.

This is now the third team he has done so, after offering David Sills while at Southern Cal, and Brandon McDuffey, who has committed to FAU.

RELATED: Once a middle school QB prodigy, David Sills’ JUCO transfer is a cautionary tale for the next generation of recruits | Meet Brandon McDuffey, the QB who hasn’t played a HS game but committed to FAU

This time the subject of Kiffin’s passion is quarterback Kaden Martin, a 13-year-old quarterback who is the son of USC offensive coordinator and Tennessee legend Tee Martin. He’s in seventh grade at Adams Middle School in Redondo, Calif., and is also a notable talent on the baseball diamond.

CA: 2022 Kaden Martin (Beach City Prospects) is approaching #dude territory. Smooth LH swing and wants to lift. Strong arm in CF. Consistent pic.twitter.com/8CPQHEseaj — PW NextGen (@PWNextGen) April 29, 2017

The offer for Kaden Martin was first reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, on Facebook:

As Feldman mentions, there is considerable background shared between Martin’s father and Kiffin, which surely helped set up the very early scholarship offer from FAU. While that may serve as part explainer, the offer itself is still likely to raise plenty of eyebrows, no matter how talented Kaden Martin may be.