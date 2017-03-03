Faville stands tall in Conrad win

WILMINGTON – Conrad freshman Alyssa Faville is well aware that she stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

But that doesn’t stop her from going in the paint among the trees and getting the Red Wolves timely baskets.

“I don’t think about it much because it doesn’t matter if I know how to get to the basket,” said Faville, whose game-high 22 points sparked fifth-seeded Conrad to a 58-39 win over No. 12 Hodgson in Thursday night’s DIAA girls basketball tournament second round.

Faville had plenty of help in the first quarter as Jordan Rook banged home two 3-pointers and Stefanie and Julie Kulesza each added a long-range shot to stake the Red Wolves (20-1) to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter.

“It’s an expectation for us to do well and get back to the Bob,” added Stefanie Kulesza, who registered a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. “We’ve just gotten better as a team and we’re working well together.”

Hodgson fought back, as sophomore guard Kayla Braxton-Young’s 30-foot bomb at the halftime buzzer cut the Conrad advantage to 42-33. Braxton-Young and Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson led the Flight B champion Silver Eagles with 10 points each.

The Red Wolves were relentless however, as Faville drove to the rim, either scoring on lay-ups or getting to the free-throw line, where she was a perfect 10 for 10 on the evening.

“They’ve responded extremely well to the pressure,” Conrad head coach John Kulesza said. “They’re really cognizant of training and developing their skills. We’ve prepared ourselves and we want to continue to improve.”

“We’re just used to people knowing that we’re going to come out strong,” Faville said, “And we still come out harder than they expect us to.”

Next up for the Red Wolves is a date with Sanford on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Warriors ended Conrad’s season in the final four last year, but the young Red Wolves plan to be ready.

“We learned that we need to play tougher and we can’t take them lightly,” Faville said. “We want to do better than we did last time.”