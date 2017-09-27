FBI investigation into college basketball already having a recruiting impact

Some of the top recruits who had committed to Louisville, Auburn, Arizona, Southern California and Oklahoma State are already showing second thoughts after the FBI’s investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball.

On Wednesday, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 6-10 forward E.J. Montgomery, Auburn’s only commit in the 2018 class, was backing away from that choice, said Wheeler coach Larry Thompson. That was significant because Montgomery has extensive Auburn ties. His sister Brandy played for Auburn’s women’s basketball team.

“He just de-committed today,” Thompson said. “Before he makes it public, he’s going to make an official announcement today. He was thinking about it before all of this came out because of lack of communication with the staff and he was concerned about the lack of overall development of the players there.”

Other recruits are likely to fall like dominoes, particularly at Louisville, which was already reeling from several scandals. Louisville put coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave on Wednesday and his attorney, Steve Pence, told the Courier-Journal the coach has been placed on administrative leave but has been “effectively fired.”

REPORTS: Louisville fires Rick Pitino

Romeo Langford, though not a Louisville commit, was the top player in the 2018 class being recruited by the Cardinals. His high school, New Albany, Ind., is just outside of Louisville and it was one of the seven schools he lists as college possibilities.

Langford’s father, Tim, said Wednesday, through New Albany coach Jim Shannon, that he would not commit on the situation but his son would be trimming his school list to three or four schools in early November.

Arizona commit Jahvon Quinerly, a senior point guard from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) may never play for the Wildcats because of his possible connection to the scandal, the Arizona Republic reported.

The FBI’s criminal complaint said that Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson took a total of $20,000 in bribes and gave most of that to a “top point guard” who committed “around three days” before Aug. 11. Quinerly announced on ESPNU on Aug. 8 that he would play for Arizona.