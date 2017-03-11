February's Indiana Athletes of the Month

More than 40,000 votes were cast for IndyStar’s February Athletes of the Month. North Montgomery wrestler Tanner Webster was named the male athlete of the month, earning 44 percent of the vote (8,501 votes). He edged Lawrenceburg’s Mason Parris. Union City girls basketball player Kelsey Zimmers won female athlete of the month with 45 percent of the vote (9,399 votes), narrowly beating Wood Memorial’s Brenna Maikranz.

Webster was nominated for his efforts from Feb. 6-11 and again from Feb. 13-18. He became the first wrestler in Chargers program history to win a semistate title and finished runner-up in the 170-pound state title match. The senior finished 49-2 on the season. He will wrestle at Purdue next year.

Zimmers was nominated for her play from Feb. 6-11. She led Union City to just its second regional title in program history, scoring 20 points in the team’s 59-39 win. Union City went on to win semistate and advance to the state championship game.