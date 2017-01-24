Federal Way (Wash.) runs nation's longest win streak to 61 games

Who knew Washington state would be a hotbed of high school hoops?

That’s exactly the case, as Nathan Hale (Seattle) has taken the nation by storm and climbed to the top of the Super 25 rankings, while Federal Way has a more notable distinction: the nation’s longest win streak.

Federal Way has won 61 consecutive games, a record for its classification in a streak that has spanned two years. And while they hold the distinction of having the longest streak, Hale’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I feel like we’re the best team in the state,” Federal Way senior guard Marcus Stephens told the Seattle Times. “I know a lot of guys on the (Hale) team. When we connect, we’re all competitive, so I’ve gotten into plenty of arguments about the topic.”