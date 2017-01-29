Menu
Felicity Graf leads on the court and at home

Felicity Graf, 17, fills dual roles at home and on the court. One of seven children, Felicity helps care for her siblings when her parents stay in Indy with her sister Jayklin, 1, who is treated for Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome at Riley.

