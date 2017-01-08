Female basketball coaches make history

History was made Saturday afternoon in Louisville.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools, Saturday’s meeting between the Brown School and Ballard Memorial High School was the first time that two boys varsity teams featuring female coaches faced off. In the end, Ballard Memorial’s Marla Cooper was victorious over Brown’s Erin Spalding, by a score of 68-56.

There have been a handful of female head coaches of boys varsity teams in the history of Kentucky high school basketball, but it’s unclear if any of them had ever coached against one another in a game. And while this game could be seen as a chance to shatter glass ceilings and stereotypes keeping more women from joining boys basketball coaching staffs, Spalding said she wasn’t thinking about that when she scheduled the game.

“To be honest, me and her laughed after the game,” Spalding said of the significance. “Neither one (of us) realized it was going to be that big of a deal. Both of us are small schools so it was a really good competitive game for us. I had no idea it would be this magnitude. I did it because it was a challenging opportunity to test my team.”

It was an even game for the first three quarters, with both teams trading leads. The game was tied 34-34 at the half and then Brown (5-9) had a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but Brown’s offense failed to execute down the stretch as Ballard Memorial (3-10) took the lead and secured the victory. Ballard Memorial outscored the Bears 21-7 in the final quarter.

“We struggled a little against the 1-2-2 zone,” Spalding said. I think we played three really good quarters but we fell apart in the fourth.

“We hit the reset button and went back to the fundamentals and we came out the other night and beat Shawnee,” Spalding continued. “They’re really showing a lot of growth, it’s just the fundamental skills and working at a team, but they’re showing they’re improving in their rebounding.”

Spalding said that through her first season as a varsity coach, she hasn’t witnessed any issues or instances of sexual harassment from fans or opposing coaches, but she also said her focus is solely on her team.

But Spalding said she understands the significance of her position, and she said she hopes other women follow her and Cooper’s lead.

“Anything that opens doors for people I think is good,” Spalding said. “There’s a stereotype that women can’t coach as well as men or women don’t know as much about basketball as men, and I don’t think that’s true. There’s a lot of great women in basketball and great coaches. Hopefully this breaks those stereotypes too.”