Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Fern Creek beats Hoptown in Sweet 16 debut

Fern Creek's Tony Rogers goes to the basket during the first half of Thursday's Boys Sweet 16 game against Hopkinsville.

Fern Creek’s Tony Rogers goes to the basket during the first half of Thursday’s Boys Sweet 16 game against Hopkinsville.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After an 88-year wait, the Fern Creek High School boys basketball program made good on its first trip to the state tournament.

Chance Moore scored a game-high 21 points and Fern Creek shot a blistering 62.5 percent to beat Hopkinsville 81-64 on Thursday in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Ahmad Price added 13 points and nine rebounds as Fern Creek (34-2) – No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – advanced to face the Ballard-Taylor County winner in Friday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal.

After hitting just 5 of 18 shots in the first quarter, Fern Creek hit 25 of 30 shots (83.3 percent) over the final three quarters.

Shorty Cager had 17 points and four assists to lead No. 9 Hopkinsville (28-7), which had defeated Fern Creek 78-58 on Jan. 7. Fern Creek has won 20 straight games since then.

This story will be updated.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

FERN CREEK 81, HOPKINSVILLE 64

HOPKINSVILLE (28-7) – Shorty Cager 17p, 4a; Josiah Johnson 15p, 7r; James Nicholas 10p; C.J. Henangan 11p, 6r; Tefrell Toliver 2p; Brandon Govan 5p; Josiah Patton 4p, 4a.

FERN CREEK (34-2) – Anthony Wales 9p, 5a; Ahmad Price 13p, 9r; Daiquan Jones 9p; Chance Moore 21p, 4a; Tony Rogers 4p, 3a; Jaylen Howard 4p; A.J. Thomas 1p; Clint Wickliffe 11p, 6r; Darian Childress 2p; Kyree Hawkins 7p, 5r, 3a.

, , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News