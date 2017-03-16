Fern Creek beats Hoptown in Sweet 16 debut

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After an 88-year wait, the Fern Creek High School boys basketball program made good on its first trip to the state tournament.

Chance Moore scored a game-high 21 points and Fern Creek shot a blistering 62.5 percent to beat Hopkinsville 81-64 on Thursday in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Ahmad Price added 13 points and nine rebounds as Fern Creek (34-2) – No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – advanced to face the Ballard-Taylor County winner in Friday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal.

After hitting just 5 of 18 shots in the first quarter, Fern Creek hit 25 of 30 shots (83.3 percent) over the final three quarters.

Shorty Cager had 17 points and four assists to lead No. 9 Hopkinsville (28-7), which had defeated Fern Creek 78-58 on Jan. 7. Fern Creek has won 20 straight games since then.

This story will be updated.

FERN CREEK 81, HOPKINSVILLE 64

HOPKINSVILLE (28-7) – Shorty Cager 17p, 4a; Josiah Johnson 15p, 7r; James Nicholas 10p; C.J. Henangan 11p, 6r; Tefrell Toliver 2p; Brandon Govan 5p; Josiah Patton 4p, 4a.

FERN CREEK (34-2) – Anthony Wales 9p, 5a; Ahmad Price 13p, 9r; Daiquan Jones 9p; Chance Moore 21p, 4a; Tony Rogers 4p, 3a; Jaylen Howard 4p; A.J. Thomas 1p; Clint Wickliffe 11p, 6r; Darian Childress 2p; Kyree Hawkins 7p, 5r, 3a.