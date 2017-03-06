Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Fern Creek, Doss to meet in Sixth Region basketball final

Doss head coach Tony Williams instructs his team against PRP during their 6th Region semifinal game at Valley High School. Mar. 3, 2017

Doss head coach Tony Williams instructs his team against PRP during their 6th Region semifinal game at Valley High School. Mar. 3, 2017

SIXTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

* Who: Doss (22-10) vs. Fern Creek (32-2).

* When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

* Where: Valley High School.

* Tickets: $8.

* Litkenhous Ratings: Doss (88.3), No. 5 Fern Creek (103.6).

* Last regional title: Doss (2016), Fern Creek (none).

* Regular-season meeting: Fern Creek won 83-70 at Doss on Dec. 2.

* Doss’ probable starters: Stephon Franklin (6-2, Jr., G, 12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Cam Maddox (6-3, Sr., G, 11.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Jaylon Hall (6-6, Sr., G/F, 18.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Zha Cobi Stokes (6-3, Sr., F, 1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Terez Traynor (6-3, Jr., F, 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

* Fern Creek’s probable starters: Anthony Wales (6-0, Jr., G, 14.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Ahmad Price (6-3, Jr., G, 11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Tony Rogers (6-4, Jr., F, 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Chance Moore (6-7, Sr., F, 16.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Clint Wickliffe (6-6, Jr., F, 8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg).

* Doss’ postseason road: Beat Iroquois 66-57 in 22nd District semifinal, beat DeSales 66-62 in 22nd District final, beat Jeffersontown 86-48 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat Pleasure Ridge Park 42-29 in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Fern Creek’s postseason road: Beat Whitefield Academy 88-31 in 24th District semifinal, beat Jeffersontown 94-79 in 24th District final, beat DeSales 82-68 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat Valley 72-62 in in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Notes: While Fern Creek is trying to win its first-ever regional title, Doss is trying to become the first team to win three straight Sixth Region crowns since Pleasure Ridge Park (2004-06). … Doss’ Jaylon Hall (Wright State commit) was named Sixth Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, and Fern Creek’s Chance Moore was named The Courier-Journal’s Sixth Region Player of the Year in a vote of the region’s coaches. … The Sixth Region champion will face the Second Region champion in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at noon Thursday, March 16, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News