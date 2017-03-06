Fern Creek, Doss to meet in Sixth Region basketball final

SIXTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

* Who: Doss (22-10) vs. Fern Creek (32-2).

* When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

* Where: Valley High School.

* Tickets: $8.

* Litkenhous Ratings: Doss (88.3), No. 5 Fern Creek (103.6).

* Last regional title: Doss (2016), Fern Creek (none).

* Regular-season meeting: Fern Creek won 83-70 at Doss on Dec. 2.

* Doss’ probable starters: Stephon Franklin (6-2, Jr., G, 12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Cam Maddox (6-3, Sr., G, 11.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Jaylon Hall (6-6, Sr., G/F, 18.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Zha Cobi Stokes (6-3, Sr., F, 1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Terez Traynor (6-3, Jr., F, 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

* Fern Creek’s probable starters: Anthony Wales (6-0, Jr., G, 14.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Ahmad Price (6-3, Jr., G, 11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Tony Rogers (6-4, Jr., F, 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Chance Moore (6-7, Sr., F, 16.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Clint Wickliffe (6-6, Jr., F, 8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg).

* Doss’ postseason road: Beat Iroquois 66-57 in 22nd District semifinal, beat DeSales 66-62 in 22nd District final, beat Jeffersontown 86-48 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat Pleasure Ridge Park 42-29 in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Fern Creek’s postseason road: Beat Whitefield Academy 88-31 in 24th District semifinal, beat Jeffersontown 94-79 in 24th District final, beat DeSales 82-68 in Sixth Region quarterfinal, beat Valley 72-62 in in Sixth Region semifinal.

* Notes: While Fern Creek is trying to win its first-ever regional title, Doss is trying to become the first team to win three straight Sixth Region crowns since Pleasure Ridge Park (2004-06). … Doss’ Jaylon Hall (Wright State commit) was named Sixth Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, and Fern Creek’s Chance Moore was named The Courier-Journal’s Sixth Region Player of the Year in a vote of the region’s coaches. … The Sixth Region champion will face the Second Region champion in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at noon Thursday, March 16, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.