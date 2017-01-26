Fern Creek takes down Ballard for third time

It’s difficult to beat a team three times in a season. But that’s exactly the accomplishment Fern Creek achieved Wednesday night.

Anthony Wales scored 22 points, one of five player to post double figures for Fern Creek, to lead the host Tigers to an 86-71 victory over the Bruins. Coupled with victories in the King of the Bluegrass last month and the Louisville Invitational Tournament semifinals on Jan. 14, Fern Creek became the first team to take three against one of the state’s most vaunted programs since Eastern did so in the 2010-11 season.

In the locker room after the game, Fern Creek coach James Schooler didn’t want to take satisfaction in besting the Bruins three times, but he also understood its significance.

“I will say I love beating high-competitive, elite teams,” Schooler said. “One time, two times, three times is a great feeling. It’s letting us know we’re starting to peak at the right time.”

After giving up the game’s opening basket, the Tigers (20-2), the No. 5 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, proceeded to score the next 10 points and never relinquished the lead. Sixth-ranked Ballard (15-5), which is still overcoming several injuries, battled back to keep it within single digits for most of the first half, but Fern Creek ended the half on a 12-4 run over the last 2:25 to take a 43-33 halftime lead.

Chance Moore scored seven of his 14 points in the third quarter as Fern Creek built on its lead. Most of the Tigers starters left the game early in the fourth quarter as they grew the advantage to 78-56 with 4:19 remaining.

Wales said Schooler urged the Tigers to turn up the defense in the second half. Fern Creek forced Ballard into 20 turnovers and out-rebounded the Bruins 35-30.

“We just preach everyday at practice that rebounding and defense is going to win us a championship, and that’s what we did to execute in the second half,” said Wales, who scored 12 of his points in the second quarter.

The Bruins again played without starter Marshon Ford, who is battling a back injury. Two other starters – seniors Jamil Wilson and Vonnie Patterson – came off the bench as they’re still coming back from sprained ankles. Wilson led the Bruins with 13 points.

However, Ballard coach Chris Renner was critical of Patterson and Wilson, who he said had a couple bad practices leading to Wednesday’s game. While Fern Creek was better, that did not lead to poor fundamental play, such as blocking out on the boards.

“With that being said, I still have faith in our guys,” Renner said. “But we got to take a better approach.”

Ballard wasn’t the only team battling injuries. The Tigers were without key reserve Clint Wickliffe, who bruised his tailbone in their 78-39 victory over Jeffersontown on Jan. 17. Schooler expects the 6-6 junior to be available for limited minutes for the Tigers’ next game, a home contest against Waggener on Friday.

But the Tigers still got some big contributions off the bench. On Wednesday night, junior guard Jalen Howard hit three 3-pointers en route to scoring 11 points.

With the win, Fern Creek extended its home winning streak to 16 games. The last team to knock them off at Arnold Gymnasium was Waggener on Jan. 26, 2015.

Ballard returns to action Thursday with a game at Seneca. It’s the second game of a three-game, three-day stretch for the Bruins.

FERN CREEK 86, BALLARD 71

BALLARD (15-5)

Tyrese Duncan 5p, Kereion Douglas 2p, Tyron Duncan 7p, Dorion Tisby 10p, Antoine Darby 12p, Delonta Wimberly 7p, Jamil Wilson 13p, Vonnie Patterson 5p, Jaylen Price 7p, Lewis Richards 3p.

FERN CREEK (20-2)

Jalen Howard 11p, A.J. Thomas 2p, Anthony Wales 22p, Ahmad Price 10p, DaiQuan Jones 4p, Darian Childress 4p, Kyree Hawkins 3p, Chance Moore 14p, Tony Rogers 12p, Cameron Blair 4p.