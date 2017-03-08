Fern Creek tops Doss for first regional title

Sweat – and, perhaps, a few tears – poured off James Schooler’s face as an entire community clad in orange celebrated around him.

In a city filled with longtime basketball powers such as Ballard, Pleasure Ridge Park and Male, it’s not often a school perseveres and gets to celebrate a first regional championship. But Fern Creek got to experience it Tuesday night.

The preseason favorites to win the region, the Tigers backed it up by rallying past a gritty Doss squad for a 49-45 victory in the championship game of the Class Act Federal Credit Union Sixth Region Tournament at Valley.

Schooler, Fern Creek’s fourth-year head coach, was ecstatic to deliver the school’s first regional title since it opened in 1923.

“They had to live through that every single day and supported us every single day,” Schooler said. “We did it for them. We did it! I came here to take this community to Rupp Arena, and that’s where we’re going next week.”

The Tigers (33-2) – No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – will face No. 10 Hopkinsville (28-6) at noon on March 16 in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fern Creek has won 19 straight game since losing to Hopkinsville 78-58 on Jan. 7.

“We’re going there to win it,” Fern Creek junior Clint Wickliffe said.

Wickliffe played a big role in getting the Tigers there, posting eight points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Ahmad Price led Fern Creek with 11 points and also added seven rebounds.

The 49 points were the second-fewest all season for the Tigers – they beat Ballard 46-31 – as Doss slowed the pace most of the night with a 2-3 zone.

And for three quarters it worked to perfection as the Dragons (22-11) led 40-33 after three quarters and were eight minutes away from their third straight regional title.

“It was our first time in a regional championship game, and (Doss) is an experienced and well-coached team,” Price said. “We just had to adjust because we didn’t know how this was going to feel. Once we got in the flow, we were rolling.”

Fern Creek outscored Doss 16-5 in the fourth quarter and took its first lead of the period, 43-42, on two Chance Moore free throws with 3:35 left.

With the score tied at 44, Doss’ Cam Maddox was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 55.4 seconds left but hit just 1 of 3 free throws for a 45-44 edge.

Moore was called for a charging foul on Fern Creek’s next possession, but Doss immediately turned it over after a five-second call that coach Tony Williams disputed. The Dragons had no timeouts remaining after using their final one at the 1:09 mark.

“I’m notorious for holding timeouts until the very end, and this time I didn’t have timeouts left,” said Williams, who announced after the game he would not return as Doss’ head coach next season. “That five-second call was more like three seconds, to be all the way honest. If I had another timeout, I would have saved that possession and got us something better.”

Price’s basket gave Fern Creek a 46-45 lead with 30 seconds left, and Stephon Franklin missed a 3-point try on the Dragons’ next possession.

Tony Rogers’ hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 47-45 edge with 17.6 seconds left, and Franklin missed a shot to tie with 9 seconds remaining. With 7.2 seconds left, Price sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Schooler said he was proud of his team’s ability to overcome the slow pace.

“At this point in time we’ll play any way we have to – slow, fast or whatever,” he said. “I love my kids. They weren’t going to let me lose tonight.”

And they weren’t going to let the Fern Creek community lose, either.

“They’ve never been to Rupp Arena,” Price said. “I just wanted to take them there.”

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

FERN CREEK 49, DOSS 45

DOSS (22-11) – Cam Maddox 6p; Stephon Franklin 10p; Meith Reclow 2p; Jaylon Hall 14p; Jeremiah Boyd 4p; Terez Traynor 9p, 7r, 2b, 2s.

FERN CREEK (33-2) – A.J. Thomas 2p; Anthony Wales 9p; Ahmad Price 11p, 7r, 2b; Daiquan Jones 6p, 2b; Clint Wickliffe 8p, 7r; Kyree Hawkins 2p; Chance Moore 3p; Tony Rogers 8p, 2s.

Dr. Rudy Ellis all-tournament team – Anthony Wales, Ahmad Price, Tony Rogers (Fern Creek); Stephon Franklin, Jaylon Hall (Doss); Curt Lewis (Valley); Gerald Gray Jr. (Pleasure Ridge Park); Charles Wilson (Southern); Jordan Lyons (Jeffersontown); J.J. Weaver (Moore); Jaxon Burgess (DeSales).