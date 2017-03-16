Gallery Fern Creek wins first-ever Sweet 16 game By USA TODAY Sports March 16, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Fern Creek's DaiQuan Jones (12) shoots the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Ahmad Price (10) shoots the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Clint Wickliffe (15) keeps the ball from going out of bounds during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Tony Rogers (23) shoots the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) reacts after drawing a foul on a made basket during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Clint Wickliffe (15) shoots the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) goes for a finger roll at the hoop during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) dunks the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Anthony Wales (5) shoots the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) tries to get the shot off during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's head coach James Schooler yells instructions to his team during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) goes for a layup during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Fern Creek's Chance Moore (22) dunks the ball during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen against Hopkinsville. Lenora Roberts tracks stats during the first round game of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet Sixteen between Fern Creek and Hopkinsville. She has been keeping score at Fern Creek since 1984. Louisville, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Ballard defeats Taylor County in Sweet 16 Gallery Ballard rolls Taylor County in Sweet 16 Video Athlete of the Week | Molly Lockhart