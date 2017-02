Fern Creek's Moore tops All-Sixth Region team

ALL-SIXTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

Players listed in order of total votes received from coaches

Player School Ht. Yr. PPG

Chance Moore Fern Creek 6-6 Sr. 17.1

Anthony Wales Fern Creek 6-0 Jr. 14.5

Jaylon Hall Doss 6-4 Sr. 18.5

Jaxon Burgess DeSales 6-2 Sr. 19.3

Ahmad Price Fern Creek 6-3 Jr. 11.3

Trey Hill PRP 6-4 Jr. 14.6

Curt Lewis Valley 6-4 Jr. 12.8

Luke Ezell Bullitt East 5-10 Jr. 14.7

Charles Wilson Southern 6-2 Jr. 18.0

Damon Richardson Iroquois 6-0 Sr. 18.7

Player of the Year: Chance Moore, Fern Creek.

Coach of the Year: James Schooler, Fern Creek.

Second team: Jared Osborne (Bullitt East), Glenn Queen (Fairdale), Kendall Jones (Southern), Eric George (Valley), Delvonte McCloud (Jeffersontown), Cody Mikel (Beth Haven), Gerald Gray (PRP), Stephon Franklin (Doss), Austin Wise (Butler), Ramon Collins (Moore), Marcus Montgomery (Butler), B.J. Robinson (PRP).