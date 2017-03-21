FHSAA announces academic stars

The Florida High School Athletic Association has announced its winter Academic Team Champions, and nine Brevard high schools were represented among the top performing sports teams in the state.

The Academic Team Champion program recognizes varsity sports teams with a grade point average of at least 3.0 on an unweighted scale. The GPA of every student on the official team entry list must be included.

Viera had the top GPA in Class 8A boys basketball with a 3.483. West Shore’s 3.621 in the sport was second in 5A.

Titusville was third in boys basketball (3.203 in 6A) and Merritt Island eighth (3.028).

The Viera girls basketball team posted a 3.607, No. 2 in 8A, while Heritage’s 3.164 was 15th in 7A. Merritt Island’s (3.132) and Titusville’s (3.119) girls were 10th and 11th in 6A. Three girls teams from Brevard made the 5A list: West Shore, third with a 3.82, Cocoa Beach (16th with a 3.243) and Melbourne Central Catholic (20th, 3.139).

In boys soccer, Viera placed third in 4A (3.417), while in 3A, Titusville (fifth with a 3.533), Rockledge (14th, 3.187) and Merritt Island (17th, 3.139) were recognized. West Shore’s boys had the fifth-best GPA, 3.524.

The Viera girls soccer team (3.524) ranked 13th in 4A. Merritt Island’s and Satellite’s girls were tied for seventh in 3A, each with a 3.633. Titusville’s were 12th (3.564), and Rockledge placed 16th with a 3.442.

West Shore’s girls ranked third in 2A soccer at 3.764, and Cocoa Beach was 12th at 3.597.

In wrestling, Viera ranked second in 2A (3.346), and Merritt Island was 17th (3.012). Rockledge, with a 3.105, placed seventh in 1A.

Eau Gallie coach becomes school’s winningest

With an 11-1 win over Martin County on Monday, Bob Collins became the program’s winningest coach.

Collins reached 328 victories. In April of 2015, he reached the mark of 300 in what was his 16th season with a win over Florida Air Academy.

Collins and the Commodores will play Wednesday at Satellite.

Eau Gallie’s Streeter has emerged through sports

Seven represent Brevard in all-star games

Local high school athletes in basketball and soccer were selected by coaches to play in Florida Athletic Coaches Association all-star games in recent weeks.

In boys soccer, two Melbourne players chosen were Matt Bryant and Dylan Moreira. Jake Geyer of Titusville and West Shore’s Nick Burgess was also named, all four to the East team. They played in games at The Villages.

Lapresha Stanley of Rockledge was named to the North team for girls basketball, while Titusville had two chosen in boys basketball: Joe Russell for the South and Romeo Crouch for the North. Those games were played in Orange Park.

Heritage seeking soccer coaches

Positions for head and assistant girls soccer coaches are open at Heritage High. Those interested should send a resume to athletic director Greg McGrew at mcgrew.greg@brevardschools.org.