Field set for inaugural Polynesian Classic football event

The inaugural Polynesian Classic high school football event is coming to Las Vegas on Sept. 9, organizers announced.

The event features two games with teams from three states. Alta (Sandy, Utah) will face Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) at 3:30 p.m. PT with Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) faces Kahuku (Hawaii) at 8 p.m.

Alta went 11-2 last season and reached the 4A semifinals. Liberty was 14-2 and was the 4A state runner-up. Bingham won the 5A state title and went 14-1. Kahuku went 11-2 and was the HHSAA state champion runner-up

Proceeds will benefit the the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Grammy-nominated Fiji the Artist is scheduled to perform between games.

Tickets go on sale June 1.