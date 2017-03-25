Basketball Fierce sibling rivalry, mutual admiration defines Brecht sisters By Brian Haenchen/Argus Leader March 25, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, South Dakota high school basketball, Sioux-Falls, Basketball, Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery PHOTOS: Amy Mickelson, Ellie Brecht and Anna Brecht through the years News Watch live: Class A and B state boys tournaments News Last hurrah: Harrisburg's Slaughter looks to close out basketball career with a bang