Fighting for Emilie: Airline softball team to hold benefit for cancer patient

Emilie Gibson was working hard on her throwing motion Monday afternoon in her grandmother’s front yard on Pierremont, just a stone’s throw from the hubbub on Line Avenue.

At one point, the softball flew from her hands landing between two men standing a few feet from her.

“Oops! It slipped out of my hand,” the 9-year-old said apologetically.

Picking up the ball, Emilie went back to practicing her motion because Tuesday will be a big day in the life of the youngster who was diagnosed Sept. 9 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive brain tumor that controls body functions.

Emilie will throw out the first pitch at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Airline-Southwood softball game on Viking Drive. Although the youngster swims regularly at the Swim School of Bossier, she has never played softball, so she’s a little worried about her potential performance.

“Getting the aim right,” she said.he game will not only recognize Gibson’s fight with a cancer that almost exclusively affects children, proceeds from the event will help offset the mounting costs for her family. The Gibsons currently fly to San Francisco every three weeks for vaccine treatments that are attempting to slow the effects of DIPG.

Whenever we go, we try to do something fun with Emilie, so it isn’t just a negative experience,” Trey Gibson, Emilie’s father said. “She has been to Alcatraz and Muir Woods, among other stops.”

Her favorite?

“That’s tough. Probably the Children’s Creativity Museum,” Emilie said.

DIPG affects a youngster’s breathing, eyesight and motor skills. Emilie has already recognized that her smile is a bit off-center. But that didn’t keep her from smiling a lot about Monday’s trip to the Lady Vikings’ softball field for some fun with the team. The players conducted an Easter egg hunt, tossed water balloons and caroused on a slip-and-slide with the Legacy Elementary student.

“The entire team just enveloped her in love and Emilie had the time of her life,” Trey Gibson said.

Emilie has been marking things off her bucket list – Alcatraz – and getting to ride on a Mardi Gras float, which she and her brother, Alex, did in this year’s Highland Parade. The family has begun wearing “goofy” hats while on hospital visits, which began at University Health last year, moved to St. Jude’s and now to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Candi and Trey Gibson have taken up the cause of children around the world due to the lack of federal funds devoted to children’s cancer research.

“We have discovered that 96.2 percent of federal funds devoted to cancer research go to adult cancers, leaving just 3.8 percent for children,” Gibson said. “The slogan we’ve adopted is ‘A kid is worth more than 4 percent.’”

All of the proceeds from Tuesday’s softball gate will go to the Gibsons with Southwood and Airline splitting the cost of the game officials.

The Gibsons knew something was wrong last summer when Emilie began complaining of headaches when she made flip turns during swim laps. The headaches were inconsistent, however, so Emilie brushed them off and kept swimming. Not long after that, she began having facial palsy, so she visited Dr. Christina Notarianni at University Health.

“They were outstanding at the hospital. A man even skipped his lunch to give Emilie an MRI when he realized it was a 9-year-old girl,” Gibson said. “But when we got the results, that’s when our world turned upside down.”

The Gibson family is hoping and praying the San Francisco treatments, which involve a couple of painful shots for Emilie, produce the desired outcome. If not, there’s an experimental, 13-hour brain surgery conducted by doctors in London they are considering.

Meanwhile, Emilie keeps fighting.

“Her name means ‘rival’ and Emilie understands that her rival is cancer,” Trey Gibson said. “She is just the sweetest kid in the world and I get emotional when people do things for my kids. I can’t thank Airline enough for what they did for Emilie today.”

