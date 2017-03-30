Final high school basketball rankings of 2016-2017

To the shock of no one, Strafford’s girls are No. 1.
Strafford’s unbeaten (33-0) state champions hold the No. 1 ranking in Class 3 girls basketball in the final statewide poll of the season by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The Walnut Grove boys (30-3) and Skyline girls (28-2) also hold No. 1 rankings in their respective classes.
The final poll of the season tends to follow the results of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Show-Me Showdown, which decides the top four places in the state in each class.
The opinions of the voting coaches from eight different regions of the state play a factor in the fifth through tenth positions in the rankings. For example, the Greenwood boys basketball team (25-4) went through the entire regular season unranked, but a run to the Class 2 playoff quarterfinals leaves the Blue Jays ranked No. 9 in the postseason poll. Voters thought enough of Hartville (25-6) to forgive the Eagles (25-6) of a 55-52 loss to eventual Class 2 state champion Oran in the playoff quarterfinals to vote Hartville fifth in the rankings.
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2016-2017 final rankings
Girls (released March 27)
Class 1
1. North Mercer 31-1
2. Walnut Grove 28-5
3. South Iron 24-6
4. Prairie Home 22-10
5. Wheatland 24-3
6. Jefferson 27-3
7. Leeton 26-3
8. Southwest (Livingston County) 18-9
9. Norborne 23-3
10. South Nodaway 23-4
Class 2
1. Skyline 28-2
2. Adrian 30-2
3. Scotland County 28-2
4. Oran 27-5
5. Clopton 26-2
6. Neelyville 22-5
7. Mid Buchanan 23-6
8. Gainesville 28-2
9. Thayer 25-2
10. Santa Fe 27-2
Class 3
1. Strafford 33-0
2. Whitfield 24-8
3. Lutheran North 23-9
4. Trenton 27-5
5. Southern Boone 24-6
6. Father Tolton 20-6
7. St. James 27-1
8. Southeast KC 19-6
9. Boonville 24-3
10. Principia 21-7
Class 4
1. Incarnate Word 28-4
2. St. Pius X (KC) 26-4
3. Dexter 23-9
4. Carl Junction 27-4
5. Chillicothe 25-3
6. Parkway North 24-6
7. Lutheran South 20-9
8. Center 20-7
9. Grain Valley 21-5
10. Osage 22-7
Class 5
1. Kirkwood 28-3
2. Lee’s Summit 16-14
3. Rock Bridge 26-6
4. St. Joseph’s 20-10
5. Washington 25-4
6. Lebanon 23-6
7. Jefferson City 25-4
8. Jackson 22-7
9. Branson 25-5
10. Lee’s Summit North 24-1
Boys
Class 1
1. Walnut Grove 30-3
2. Advance 26-7
3. North Andrew 29-2
4. Glasgow 27-4
5. Winston 26-1
6. Hermitage 27-4
7. Greenfield 22-3
8. Scott County Central 23-7
9. Braymer 21-7
10. Jefferson 21-8
Class 2
1. Oran 22-8
2. Crane 20-11
3. Harrisburg 23-9
4. Sacred Heart 26-7
5. Hartville 25-6
6. Thayer 26-4
7. Wellington-Napolean 26-2
8. Salisbury 26-4
9. Greenwood 25-4
10. Marionville 25-4
Class 3
1. Northwest Academy 21-10
2. Whitfield 22-10
3. Hogan Prep 24-8
4. Mountain Grove 28-4
5. Cardinal Ritter 21-7
6. Southern Boone 25-4
7. Charleston 24-6
8. Fair Grove 21-5
9. Lamar 22-5
10. Saxony Lutheran 26-4
Class 4
1. Vashon 27-3
2. Bolivar 27-5
3. Kearney 22-8
4. Parkway Central 23-10
5. St. Mary’s 25-4
6. Sikeston 24-5
7. Jennings 24-5
8. Helias 20-8
9. Hillsboro 25-4
10. Center 19-6
Class 5
1. Webster Groves 29-2
2. Lee’s Summit West 26-3
3. Kickapoo 26-5
4. Chaminade 24-7
5. Rock Bridge 22-5
6. SLUH 21-7
7. Liberty 20-9
8. Nixa 25-4
9. CBC 20-10
10. Republic 22-6
