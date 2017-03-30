Final high school basketball rankings of 2016-2017

To the shock of no one, Strafford’s girls are No. 1.

Strafford’s unbeaten (33-0) state champions hold the No. 1 ranking in Class 3 girls basketball in the final statewide poll of the season by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The Walnut Grove boys (30-3) and Skyline girls (28-2) also hold No. 1 rankings in their respective classes.

The final poll of the season tends to follow the results of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Show-Me Showdown, which decides the top four places in the state in each class.

The opinions of the voting coaches from eight different regions of the state play a factor in the fifth through tenth positions in the rankings. For example, the Greenwood boys basketball team (25-4) went through the entire regular season unranked, but a run to the Class 2 playoff quarterfinals leaves the Blue Jays ranked No. 9 in the postseason poll. Voters thought enough of Hartville (25-6) to forgive the Eagles (25-6) of a 55-52 loss to eventual Class 2 state champion Oran in the playoff quarterfinals to vote Hartville fifth in the rankings.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2016-2017 final rankings

Girls (released March 27)

Class 1

1. North Mercer 31-1

2. Walnut Grove 28-5

3. South Iron 24-6

4. Prairie Home 22-10

5. Wheatland 24-3

6. Jefferson 27-3

7. Leeton 26-3

8. Southwest (Livingston County) 18-9

9. Norborne 23-3

10. South Nodaway 23-4

Class 2

1. Skyline 28-2

2. Adrian 30-2

3. Scotland County 28-2

4. Oran 27-5

5. Clopton 26-2

6. Neelyville 22-5

7. Mid Buchanan 23-6

8. Gainesville 28-2

9. Thayer 25-2

10. Santa Fe 27-2

Class 3

1. Strafford 33-0

2. Whitfield 24-8

3. Lutheran North 23-9

4. Trenton 27-5

5. Southern Boone 24-6

6. Father Tolton 20-6

7. St. James 27-1

8. Southeast KC 19-6

9. Boonville 24-3

10. Principia 21-7

Class 4

1. Incarnate Word 28-4

2. St. Pius X (KC) 26-4

3. Dexter 23-9

4. Carl Junction 27-4

5. Chillicothe 25-3

6. Parkway North 24-6

7. Lutheran South 20-9

8. Center 20-7

9. Grain Valley 21-5

10. Osage 22-7

Class 5

1. Kirkwood 28-3

2. Lee’s Summit 16-14

3. Rock Bridge 26-6

4. St. Joseph’s 20-10

5. Washington 25-4

6. Lebanon 23-6

7. Jefferson City 25-4

8. Jackson 22-7

9. Branson 25-5

10. Lee’s Summit North 24-1

Boys

Class 1

1. Walnut Grove 30-3

2. Advance 26-7

3. North Andrew 29-2

4. Glasgow 27-4

5. Winston 26-1

6. Hermitage 27-4

7. Greenfield 22-3

8. Scott County Central 23-7

9. Braymer 21-7

10. Jefferson 21-8

Class 2

1. Oran 22-8

2. Crane 20-11

3. Harrisburg 23-9

4. Sacred Heart 26-7

5. Hartville 25-6

6. Thayer 26-4

7. Wellington-Napolean 26-2

8. Salisbury 26-4

9. Greenwood 25-4

10. Marionville 25-4

Class 3

1. Northwest Academy 21-10

2. Whitfield 22-10

3. Hogan Prep 24-8

4. Mountain Grove 28-4

5. Cardinal Ritter 21-7

6. Southern Boone 25-4

7. Charleston 24-6

8. Fair Grove 21-5

9. Lamar 22-5

10. Saxony Lutheran 26-4

Class 4

1. Vashon 27-3

2. Bolivar 27-5

3. Kearney 22-8

4. Parkway Central 23-10

5. St. Mary’s 25-4

6. Sikeston 24-5

7. Jennings 24-5

8. Helias 20-8

9. Hillsboro 25-4

10. Center 19-6

Class 5

1. Webster Groves 29-2

2. Lee’s Summit West 26-3

3. Kickapoo 26-5

4. Chaminade 24-7

5. Rock Bridge 22-5

6. SLUH 21-7

7. Liberty 20-9

8. Nixa 25-4

9. CBC 20-10

10. Republic 22-6

