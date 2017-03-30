Menu
Basketball

Final high school basketball rankings of 2016-2017

To the shock of no one, Strafford’s girls are No. 1.

Whitfield's Nia Griffin, left, hides her face with her jersey as Mica Chadwell, center, and teammate Kyndall Compton celebrate after Strafford's 80-39 victory in the Missouri Class 3 girls high school championship basketball game Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Strafford won 80-39.

Strafford’s unbeaten (33-0) state champions hold the No. 1 ranking in Class 3 girls basketball in the final statewide poll of the season by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The Walnut Grove boys (30-3) and Skyline girls (28-2) also hold No. 1 rankings in their respective classes.

The final poll of the season tends to follow the results of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Show-Me Showdown, which decides the top four places in the state in each class.

The opinions of the voting coaches from eight different regions of the state play a factor in the fifth through tenth positions in the rankings. For example, the Greenwood boys basketball team (25-4) went through the entire regular season unranked, but a run to the Class 2 playoff quarterfinals leaves the Blue Jays ranked No. 9 in the postseason poll. Voters thought enough of Hartville (25-6) to forgive the Eagles (25-6) of a 55-52 loss to eventual Class 2 state champion Oran in the playoff quarterfinals to vote Hartville fifth in the rankings.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2016-2017 final rankings

Girls (released March 27) 

Class 1

1. North Mercer 31-1

2. Walnut Grove 28-5

3. South Iron 24-6

4. Prairie Home 22-10

5. Wheatland 24-3

6. Jefferson 27-3

7. Leeton 26-3

8. Southwest (Livingston County) 18-9

9. Norborne 23-3

10. South Nodaway 23-4

Class 2

1. Skyline 28-2

2. Adrian 30-2

3. Scotland County 28-2

4. Oran 27-5

5. Clopton 26-2

6. Neelyville 22-5

7. Mid Buchanan 23-6

8. Gainesville 28-2

9. Thayer 25-2

10. Santa Fe 27-2

Class 3

1. Strafford 33-0

2. Whitfield 24-8

3. Lutheran North 23-9

4. Trenton 27-5

5. Southern Boone 24-6

6. Father Tolton 20-6

7. St. James 27-1

8. Southeast KC 19-6

9. Boonville 24-3

10. Principia 21-7

Class 4

1. Incarnate Word 28-4

2. St. Pius X (KC) 26-4

3. Dexter 23-9

4. Carl Junction 27-4

5. Chillicothe 25-3

6. Parkway North 24-6

7. Lutheran South 20-9

8. Center 20-7

9. Grain Valley 21-5

10. Osage 22-7

Class 5

1. Kirkwood 28-3

2. Lee’s Summit 16-14

3. Rock Bridge 26-6

4. St. Joseph’s 20-10

5. Washington 25-4

6. Lebanon 23-6

7. Jefferson City 25-4

8. Jackson 22-7

9. Branson 25-5

10. Lee’s Summit North 24-1

Boys

Class 1

1. Walnut Grove 30-3

2. Advance 26-7

3. North Andrew 29-2

4. Glasgow 27-4

5. Winston 26-1

6. Hermitage 27-4

7. Greenfield 22-3

8. Scott County Central 23-7

9. Braymer 21-7

10. Jefferson 21-8

Class 2

1. Oran 22-8

2. Crane 20-11

3. Harrisburg 23-9

4. Sacred Heart 26-7

5. Hartville 25-6

6. Thayer 26-4

7. Wellington-Napolean 26-2

8. Salisbury 26-4

9. Greenwood 25-4

10. Marionville 25-4

Class 3

1. Northwest Academy 21-10

2. Whitfield 22-10

3. Hogan Prep 24-8

4. Mountain Grove 28-4

5. Cardinal Ritter 21-7

6. Southern Boone 25-4

7. Charleston 24-6

8. Fair Grove 21-5

9. Lamar 22-5

10. Saxony Lutheran 26-4

Class 4

1. Vashon 27-3

2. Bolivar 27-5

3. Kearney 22-8

4. Parkway Central 23-10

5. St. Mary’s 25-4

6. Sikeston 24-5

7. Jennings 24-5

8. Helias 20-8

9. Hillsboro 25-4

10. Center 19-6

Class 5

1. Webster Groves 29-2

2. Lee’s Summit West 26-3

3. Kickapoo 26-5

4. Chaminade 24-7

5. Rock Bridge 22-5

6. SLUH 21-7

7. Liberty 20-9

8. Nixa 25-4

9. CBC 20-10

10. Republic 22-6

