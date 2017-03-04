Menu
Basketball

Final regular season Lansing area basketball standings

Holt's Ar'tavious King, center, and Myles Baker, right, and Williamston's Sy Barnett, left, and Frankie Toomey battle for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Williamston, Mich. Holt won 69-52.

Here are the final regular season boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 20-0, 14-0

Holt 16-4, 12-2

Everett 12-8, 8-6

Okemos 12-8, 6-8

Sexton 9-10, 5-9

Jackson 9-11, 5-9

Grand Ledge 7-13, 4-10

Eastern 5-15, 2-12

CAAC RED

*St. Johns 16-4, 10-0

Waverly 13-7, 8-2

Haslett 12-8, 6-4

DeWitt 11-9, 4-6

Mason 9-11, 1-9

Owosso 6-14, 1-9

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 16-4, 9-1

Lansing Catholic 10-10, 8-2

Portland 8-12, 6-4

Fowlerville 7-13, 4-6

Eaton Rapids 6-14, 2-8

Ionia 5-15, 1-9

CMAC

*Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 15-1

Dansville 14-6, 12-4

Laingsburg 14-6, 12-4

Fowler 13-7, 9-7

Fulton 11-9, 9-7

Bath 8-12, 7-9

Portland St. Patrick 7-13, 4-12

Saranac 6-13, 3-13

Potterville 4-16, 1-15

GLAC

*Olivet 15-5, 9-3

*Lansing Christian 14-6, 9-3

Leslie 12-8, 8-4

Perry 12-8, 7-5

Stockbridge 10-10, 7-5

Lakewood 3-17, 2-10

Maple Valley 1-19, 0-11

GAC BLUE

*Webberville 14-6, 8-0

Bentley 9-11, 6-2

Byron 7-13, 4-4

Morrice 3-16, 2-6

Genesee 2-15, 0-8

GAC RED

*Flint Beecher 15-5, 10-0

Flint Hamady 14-6, 6-4

Lake Fenton 14-6, 6-4

Goodrich 11-9, 5-5

Corunna 10-10, 2-8

Mt. Morris 7-13, 1-9

MSAC

Breckenridge 16-3, 12-2

Carson City-Crystal 15-5, 12-2

M.P. Sacred Heart 11-9, 10-4

Vestaburg 8-10, 8-6

Ashley 8-12, 7-7

Montabella 4-16, 4-10

Merrill 4-16, 2-12

Coleman 1-19, 1-13

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 18-2, 13-1

Alma 14-6, 12-2

Swan Valley 14-6, 10-4

Carrollton 10-9, 7-7

Chesaning 10-10, 6-8

Standish 8-12, 4-10

Shepherd 5-15, 3-11

Bullock Creek 3-17, 1-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 18-2, 13-1

Hemlock 11-9, 10-4

Valley Lutheran 10-10, 9-4

Ovid-Elsie 11-9, 9-5

St. Charles 9-12, 6-8

Saginaw MLS 5-15, 4-10

St. Louis 6-14, 4-10

Pinconning 0-20, 0-14

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-16

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 18-2, 14-0

Grand Ledge 15-5, 11-3

Okemos 13-7, 11-3

Jackson 10-8, 8-6

Holt 6-14, 6-8

Everett 3-17, 3-11

Eastern 3-15. 2-11

Sexton 0-19, 0-13

CAAC RED

*DeWitt 19-1, 9-1

Waverly 14-6, 8-2

Haslett 12-8, 6-4

Mason 12-8, 4-6

St. Johns 9-11, 3-7

Owosso 3-17, 0-10

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 19-1, 10-0

Fowlerville 14-6, 5-5

Eaton Rapids 12-8, 5-5

Lansing Catholic 9-11, 5-5

Ionia 10-10, 3-7

Portland 5-15, 2-8

CMAC

*Bath 17-3, 15-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 14-2

Laingsburg 16-3, 12-3

Saranac 12-8, 9-7

Portland St. Patrick 12-7, 8-7

Fulton 6-13, 5-11

Fowler 5-15, 4-12

Potterville 4-14, 3-12

Dansville 1-18, 0-15

GLAC

*Olivet 18-2, 11-1

Lakewood 12-7, 9-2

Stockbridge  11-9, 8-4

Perry 8-11, 6-5

Lansing Christian 8-12, 4-8

Leslie 7-13, 3-9

Maple Valley 1-18, 0-12

GAC BLUE

*Byron 16-4, 7-1

*Morrice 16-4, 7-1

Webberville 9-10, 4-4

Genesee 6-7, 2-6

Bentley 2-14, 0-8

GAC RED

*Goodrich 14-6, 9-1

Flint Hamady 14-5, 8-2

Flint Beecher 12-6, 5-5

Corunna 11-9, 5-5

Mt. Morris 6-14, 2-9

Lake Fenton 8-12, 1-9

MSAC

*M.P. Sacred Heart 19-1, 13-1

Carson City-Crystal 17-2, 12-2

Merrill 15-5, 10-4

Breckenridge 7-13, 6-8

Coleman 9-11, 5-9

Ashley 8-12, 5-9

Montabella 6-14, 5-9

Vestaburg 0-20, 0-14

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 20-0, 14-0

Alma 15-5, 11-3

Swan Valley 15-5, 11-3

Bullock Creek 11-9, 8-6

Shepherd 7-13, 5-9

Carrollton 5-14, 3-10

Chesaning 5-14, 3-11

Standish 0-18, 0-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 15-4, 12-1

Hemlock 16-4, 11-3

Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3

St. Louis 10-10, 7-7

Saginaw MLS 8-9, 4-8

Ovid-Elsie 10-10, 4-10

Pinconning 5-12, 3-8

St. Charles 1-17, 0-12

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-16

* Denotes league champion

