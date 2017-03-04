Final regular season Lansing area basketball standings

Here are the final regular season boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area.

BOYS



CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 20-0, 14-0

Holt 16-4, 12-2

Everett 12-8, 8-6

Okemos 12-8, 6-8

Sexton 9-10, 5-9

Jackson 9-11, 5-9

Grand Ledge 7-13, 4-10

Eastern 5-15, 2-12

CAAC RED

*St. Johns 16-4, 10-0

Waverly 13-7, 8-2

Haslett 12-8, 6-4

DeWitt 11-9, 4-6

Mason 9-11, 1-9

Owosso 6-14, 1-9

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 16-4, 9-1

Lansing Catholic 10-10, 8-2

Portland 8-12, 6-4

Fowlerville 7-13, 4-6

Eaton Rapids 6-14, 2-8

Ionia 5-15, 1-9

CMAC

*Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 15-1

Dansville 14-6, 12-4

Laingsburg 14-6, 12-4

Fowler 13-7, 9-7

Fulton 11-9, 9-7

Bath 8-12, 7-9

Portland St. Patrick 7-13, 4-12

Saranac 6-13, 3-13

Potterville 4-16, 1-15

GLAC

*Olivet 15-5, 9-3

*Lansing Christian 14-6, 9-3

Leslie 12-8, 8-4

Perry 12-8, 7-5

Stockbridge 10-10, 7-5

Lakewood 3-17, 2-10

Maple Valley 1-19, 0-11

GAC BLUE

*Webberville 14-6, 8-0

Bentley 9-11, 6-2

Byron 7-13, 4-4

Morrice 3-16, 2-6

Genesee 2-15, 0-8

GAC RED

*Flint Beecher 15-5, 10-0

Flint Hamady 14-6, 6-4

Lake Fenton 14-6, 6-4

Goodrich 11-9, 5-5

Corunna 10-10, 2-8

Mt. Morris 7-13, 1-9

MSAC

Breckenridge 16-3, 12-2

Carson City-Crystal 15-5, 12-2

M.P. Sacred Heart 11-9, 10-4

Vestaburg 8-10, 8-6

Ashley 8-12, 7-7

Montabella 4-16, 4-10

Merrill 4-16, 2-12

Coleman 1-19, 1-13

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 18-2, 13-1

Alma 14-6, 12-2

Swan Valley 14-6, 10-4

Carrollton 10-9, 7-7

Chesaning 10-10, 6-8

Standish 8-12, 4-10

Shepherd 5-15, 3-11

Bullock Creek 3-17, 1-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 18-2, 13-1

Hemlock 11-9, 10-4

Valley Lutheran 10-10, 9-4

Ovid-Elsie 11-9, 9-5

St. Charles 9-12, 6-8

Saginaw MLS 5-15, 4-10

St. Louis 6-14, 4-10

Pinconning 0-20, 0-14

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-16

GIRLS



CAAC BLUE

*East Lansing 18-2, 14-0

Grand Ledge 15-5, 11-3

Okemos 13-7, 11-3

Jackson 10-8, 8-6

Holt 6-14, 6-8

Everett 3-17, 3-11

Eastern 3-15. 2-11

Sexton 0-19, 0-13

CAAC RED

*DeWitt 19-1, 9-1

Waverly 14-6, 8-2

Haslett 12-8, 6-4

Mason 12-8, 4-6

St. Johns 9-11, 3-7

Owosso 3-17, 0-10

CAAC WHITE

*Williamston 19-1, 10-0

Fowlerville 14-6, 5-5

Eaton Rapids 12-8, 5-5

Lansing Catholic 9-11, 5-5

Ionia 10-10, 3-7

Portland 5-15, 2-8

CMAC

*Bath 17-3, 15-1

Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 14-2

Laingsburg 16-3, 12-3

Saranac 12-8, 9-7

Portland St. Patrick 12-7, 8-7

Fulton 6-13, 5-11

Fowler 5-15, 4-12

Potterville 4-14, 3-12

Dansville 1-18, 0-15

GLAC

*Olivet 18-2, 11-1

Lakewood 12-7, 9-2

Stockbridge 11-9, 8-4

Perry 8-11, 6-5

Lansing Christian 8-12, 4-8

Leslie 7-13, 3-9

Maple Valley 1-18, 0-12

GAC BLUE

*Byron 16-4, 7-1

*Morrice 16-4, 7-1

Webberville 9-10, 4-4

Genesee 6-7, 2-6

Bentley 2-14, 0-8

GAC RED

*Goodrich 14-6, 9-1

Flint Hamady 14-5, 8-2

Flint Beecher 12-6, 5-5

Corunna 11-9, 5-5

Mt. Morris 6-14, 2-9

Lake Fenton 8-12, 1-9

MSAC

*M.P. Sacred Heart 19-1, 13-1

Carson City-Crystal 17-2, 12-2

Merrill 15-5, 10-4

Breckenridge 7-13, 6-8

Coleman 9-11, 5-9

Ashley 8-12, 5-9

Montabella 6-14, 5-9

Vestaburg 0-20, 0-14

TVC CENTRAL

*Freeland 20-0, 14-0

Alma 15-5, 11-3

Swan Valley 15-5, 11-3

Bullock Creek 11-9, 8-6

Shepherd 7-13, 5-9

Carrollton 5-14, 3-10

Chesaning 5-14, 3-11

Standish 0-18, 0-13

TVC WEST

*Ithaca 15-4, 12-1

Hemlock 16-4, 11-3

Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3

St. Louis 10-10, 7-7

Saginaw MLS 8-9, 4-8

Ovid-Elsie 10-10, 4-10

Pinconning 5-12, 3-8

St. Charles 1-17, 0-12

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 4-16

* Denotes league champion