Final regular season Lansing area basketball standings

Here are the final regular season boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
*East Lansing 20-0, 14-0
Holt 16-4, 12-2
Everett 12-8, 8-6
Okemos 12-8, 6-8
Sexton 9-10, 5-9
Jackson 9-11, 5-9
Grand Ledge 7-13, 4-10
Eastern 5-15, 2-12
CAAC RED
*St. Johns 16-4, 10-0
Waverly 13-7, 8-2
Haslett 12-8, 6-4
DeWitt 11-9, 4-6
Mason 9-11, 1-9
Owosso 6-14, 1-9
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 16-4, 9-1
Lansing Catholic 10-10, 8-2
Portland 8-12, 6-4
Fowlerville 7-13, 4-6
Eaton Rapids 6-14, 2-8
Ionia 5-15, 1-9
CMAC
*Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 15-1
Dansville 14-6, 12-4
Laingsburg 14-6, 12-4
Fowler 13-7, 9-7
Fulton 11-9, 9-7
Bath 8-12, 7-9
Portland St. Patrick 7-13, 4-12
Saranac 6-13, 3-13
Potterville 4-16, 1-15
GLAC
*Olivet 15-5, 9-3
*Lansing Christian 14-6, 9-3
Leslie 12-8, 8-4
Perry 12-8, 7-5
Stockbridge 10-10, 7-5
Lakewood 3-17, 2-10
Maple Valley 1-19, 0-11
GAC BLUE
*Webberville 14-6, 8-0
Bentley 9-11, 6-2
Byron 7-13, 4-4
Morrice 3-16, 2-6
Genesee 2-15, 0-8
GAC RED
*Flint Beecher 15-5, 10-0
Flint Hamady 14-6, 6-4
Lake Fenton 14-6, 6-4
Goodrich 11-9, 5-5
Corunna 10-10, 2-8
Mt. Morris 7-13, 1-9
MSAC
Breckenridge 16-3, 12-2
Carson City-Crystal 15-5, 12-2
M.P. Sacred Heart 11-9, 10-4
Vestaburg 8-10, 8-6
Ashley 8-12, 7-7
Montabella 4-16, 4-10
Merrill 4-16, 2-12
Coleman 1-19, 1-13
TVC CENTRAL
*Freeland 18-2, 13-1
Alma 14-6, 12-2
Swan Valley 14-6, 10-4
Carrollton 10-9, 7-7
Chesaning 10-10, 6-8
Standish 8-12, 4-10
Shepherd 5-15, 3-11
Bullock Creek 3-17, 1-13
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 18-2, 13-1
Hemlock 11-9, 10-4
Valley Lutheran 10-10, 9-4
Ovid-Elsie 11-9, 9-5
St. Charles 9-12, 6-8
Saginaw MLS 5-15, 4-10
St. Louis 6-14, 4-10
Pinconning 0-20, 0-14
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-16
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
*East Lansing 18-2, 14-0
Grand Ledge 15-5, 11-3
Okemos 13-7, 11-3
Jackson 10-8, 8-6
Holt 6-14, 6-8
Everett 3-17, 3-11
Eastern 3-15. 2-11
Sexton 0-19, 0-13
CAAC RED
*DeWitt 19-1, 9-1
Waverly 14-6, 8-2
Haslett 12-8, 6-4
Mason 12-8, 4-6
St. Johns 9-11, 3-7
Owosso 3-17, 0-10
CAAC WHITE
*Williamston 19-1, 10-0
Fowlerville 14-6, 5-5
Eaton Rapids 12-8, 5-5
Lansing Catholic 9-11, 5-5
Ionia 10-10, 3-7
Portland 5-15, 2-8
CMAC
*Bath 17-3, 15-1
Pewamo-Westphalia 18-2, 14-2
Laingsburg 16-3, 12-3
Saranac 12-8, 9-7
Portland St. Patrick 12-7, 8-7
Fulton 6-13, 5-11
Fowler 5-15, 4-12
Potterville 4-14, 3-12
Dansville 1-18, 0-15
GLAC
*Olivet 18-2, 11-1
Lakewood 12-7, 9-2
Stockbridge 11-9, 8-4
Perry 8-11, 6-5
Lansing Christian 8-12, 4-8
Leslie 7-13, 3-9
Maple Valley 1-18, 0-12
GAC BLUE
*Byron 16-4, 7-1
*Morrice 16-4, 7-1
Webberville 9-10, 4-4
Genesee 6-7, 2-6
Bentley 2-14, 0-8
GAC RED
*Goodrich 14-6, 9-1
Flint Hamady 14-5, 8-2
Flint Beecher 12-6, 5-5
Corunna 11-9, 5-5
Mt. Morris 6-14, 2-9
Lake Fenton 8-12, 1-9
MSAC
*M.P. Sacred Heart 19-1, 13-1
Carson City-Crystal 17-2, 12-2
Merrill 15-5, 10-4
Breckenridge 7-13, 6-8
Coleman 9-11, 5-9
Ashley 8-12, 5-9
Montabella 6-14, 5-9
Vestaburg 0-20, 0-14
TVC CENTRAL
*Freeland 20-0, 14-0
Alma 15-5, 11-3
Swan Valley 15-5, 11-3
Bullock Creek 11-9, 8-6
Shepherd 7-13, 5-9
Carrollton 5-14, 3-10
Chesaning 5-14, 3-11
Standish 0-18, 0-13
TVC WEST
*Ithaca 15-4, 12-1
Hemlock 16-4, 11-3
Valley Lutheran 15-4, 11-3
St. Louis 10-10, 7-7
Saginaw MLS 8-9, 4-8
Ovid-Elsie 10-10, 4-10
Pinconning 5-12, 3-8
St. Charles 1-17, 0-12
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 4-16
* Denotes league champion