Wrestling

Final results: Wrestling state finals

FILE – Mason Parris (in orange and black), defeats Gunnar Larson of Avon at the 2016 IHSAA wrestling state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

HS wrestling state finals: Brownsburg primed for title

Here were Saturday night’s championship matchups:

106: Brayden Curtis (Yorktown) def. Andrew Black (Shenandoah) (Dec 4-3).​

113:Alec Viduya (Roncalli) def. Hunter Watts (Jimtown) (Dec 7-4)​.

120:Cayden Rooks (Columbus East) def. Ty Mills (Brownsburg)(Dec 5-4)​.

126:Alec White (New Palestine) def. Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg) (Fall: 3:32).

132:Breyden Bailey (Cathedral) def. Christian Hunt (Yorktown) (Fall: 1:33).

138:Brendan Black (Hobart) def. Kris Rumph (Portage) (MD 10-2).  

145:Brayton Lee (Brownsburg) def. Jason Crary (Munster) (MD 14-6).

152:Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) def. Noah Warren (Perry Meridian) (MD 19-5). 

160:Brad Laughlin (Yorktown) def. Diego Lemley (Chesterton) (MD 11-3)

170: Eli Stock (Monrovia) def. Tanner Webster (North Montgomery) (Fall: 5:37). 

182:Jacob Gray (Delta) def. Lucas Davison (Chesterton) (Dec 3-1). 

195: Andrew Davison (Chesterton) def. Tristen Tonte (Warren Central) (Fall 5:59).

220:Mason Parris (Lawrenceburg) def. Corbin Maddox (Daleville) (Fall 2:46).

285: Evan Ellis (Eastern) def. Isaiah McWilliams (South Bend Washington) (Dec 5-0).

MORE RESULTS

106

1st place: Brayden Curtis (Yorktown)

2nd place: Andrew Black (Shenandoah)

3rd place: Brayden Lowery (Perry Meridian)

4th place: Seth Johnson (North Montgomery)

5th place: Drake Campbell (Brownsburg)

6th place: Ray Rioux (Avon)

7th place: Logan Stephenson (Terre Haute South)

8th place: Logan Boe (Danville)

113

1st place: Alec Viduya (Roncalli)

2nd place: Hunter Watts (Jimtown)

3rd place: Asa Garcia (Avon)

4th place: Brock Peele (Portage)

5th place: Skylour Turner (Warren Central)

6th place: Kory Cavanaugh (Penn)

7th place: Gavin Rose (Greenfield-Central)

8th place: Jose Diaz (Wheeler)

120

1st place: Cayden Rooks (Columbus East)

2nd place: Ty Mills (Brownsburg)

3rd place: Tylor Triana (Hobart)

4th place: Colin Poynter (Portage)

5th place: Christian Mejia (Elkhart Memorial)

6th place: Braxton Alexander (Wawasee)

7th place: Alex Mosconi (Indian Creek)

8th place: Tyce Freije (Roncalli)

126

1st place: Alec White (New Palestine)

2nd place: Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg)

3rd place: Michael DeLaPena (Merrillville)

4th place: Graham Rooks (Columbus East)

5th place: Jordan Slivka (Cathedral)

6th place: Adam Jerde (Carmel)

7th place: Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei)

8th place: Noah Hunt (Bloomington South)

132

1st place: Breyden Bailey (Cathedral)

2nd place: Christian Hunt (Yorktown)

3rd place: Dawson Combest (Columbus East)

4th place: Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei)

5th place: Jeremiah Reitz (Griffith)

6th place: Manzona Bryant (Culver Academies)

7th place: Donald Campbell (Ben Davis)

8th place: Jack Tolin (Chesterton)

138

1st place: Brendan Black (Hobart)

2nd place: Kris Rumph (Portage)

3rd place: Zach Melloh (Cathedral)

4th place: Jacob LaPlace (Mishawaka)

5th place: Tristan Sellmer (Floyd Central)

6th place: Nathan Conley (Avon)

7th place: Graham Calhoun (Plymouth)

8th place: Ryan Surguy (Shenandoah)

145

1st place: Brayton Lee (Brownsburg) 

2nd place: Jason Crary (Munster)

3rd place: Boone Welliever (Southmont)

4th place: Elliot Rodgers (Cathedral)

5th place: Kasper McIntosh (Portage)

6th place: Kain Rust (Perry Meridian)

7th place: Mason Winner (Jay County)

8th place: Xander Stroud (Elkhart Memorial)

152

1st place: Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei)

2nd place: Noah Warren (Perry Meridian)

3rd place: Kyle Hatch (Warsaw)

4th place: Kenny Kern (Jimtown)

5th place: Andrew Negangard (East Central)

6th place: Noah LaMore (Crown Point)

7th place: Kassius Breathitt (South Bend Riley)

8th place: Hunter Reed (Columbia City)

160

1st place: Brad Laughlin (Yorktown)

2nd place: Diego Lemley (Chesterton)

3rd place: Alston Bane (Richmond)

4th place: Gleason Mappes (Center Grove)

5th place: Oszkar Kasch (Crown Point)

6th place: Ethan Stock (Monrovia)

7th place: Tony Busse (Bellmont)

8th place: Josh Gee (Shenandoah)

170

1st place: Eli Stock (Monrovia)

2nd place: Tanner Webster (North Montgomery)

3rd place: Tristan Goering (Elkhart Memorial)

4th place: Zack Fattore (Hobart)

5th place: Jarod Swank (Penn)

6th place: Ismael Cornejo (Portage)

7th place: Jake Ruberg (Lawrenceburg)

8th place: Bryce Baumgartner (Bellmont)

182

1st place: Jacob Gray (Delta)

2nd place: Lucas Davison (Chesterton)

3rd place: Nathan Walton (Brownsburg)

4th place: Thomas Dull (Terre Haute North)

5th place: Evan Stambaugh (Lebanon)

6th place: Jake Moore (Franklin)

7th place: Conner Graber (Northridge)

8th place: Alec Jessop (Hamilton Southeastern)

195

1st place: Andrew Davison (Chesterton)

2nd place: Tristen Tonte (Warren Central)

3rd place: Kyle Shaffer (South Putnam)

4th place: Ben Stewart (Cathedral)

5th place: Caleb Hankenson (Bellmont)

6th place: Liam Jagow (Westfield)

7th place: David Eli (Elkhart Memorial)

8th place:  Draven Rasler (West Noble)

220

1st place: Mason Parris (Lawrenceburg)

2nd place: Corbin Maddox (Daleville)

3rd place: Gunnar Larson (Avon)

4th place: Eli Pokorney (Chesterton)

5th place: Garrison Lee (Monrovia)

6th place: Donnie Crider (Harrison)

7th place: Isaac McCormich (Brownsburg)

8th place: Justin Akers (Crown Point)

285

1st place: Evan Ellis (Eastern)

2nd place: Isaiah McWilliams (South Bend Washington)

3rd place: Robert Samuels (Lawrence North)

4th place: Rickie Clark (Brownsburg)

5th place: Elijah Bailey (North Central)

6th place: Brandon Streck (Merrillville)

7th place: Wade Ripple (Mt. Vernon)

8th place: Jacob Rhoades (Yorktown)

