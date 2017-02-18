Final results: Wrestling state finals

HS wrestling state finals: Brownsburg primed for title
Here were Saturday night’s championship matchups:
106: Brayden Curtis (Yorktown) def. Andrew Black (Shenandoah) (Dec 4-3).
113:Alec Viduya (Roncalli) def. Hunter Watts (Jimtown) (Dec 7-4).
120:Cayden Rooks (Columbus East) def. Ty Mills (Brownsburg)(Dec 5-4).
126:Alec White (New Palestine) def. Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg) (Fall: 3:32).
132:Breyden Bailey (Cathedral) def. Christian Hunt (Yorktown) (Fall: 1:33).
138:Brendan Black (Hobart) def. Kris Rumph (Portage) (MD 10-2).
145:Brayton Lee (Brownsburg) def. Jason Crary (Munster) (MD 14-6).
152:Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) def. Noah Warren (Perry Meridian) (MD 19-5).
160:Brad Laughlin (Yorktown) def. Diego Lemley (Chesterton) (MD 11-3)
170: Eli Stock (Monrovia) def. Tanner Webster (North Montgomery) (Fall: 5:37).
182:Jacob Gray (Delta) def. Lucas Davison (Chesterton) (Dec 3-1).
195: Andrew Davison (Chesterton) def. Tristen Tonte (Warren Central) (Fall 5:59).
220:Mason Parris (Lawrenceburg) def. Corbin Maddox (Daleville) (Fall 2:46).
285: Evan Ellis (Eastern) def. Isaiah McWilliams (South Bend Washington) (Dec 5-0).
106
1st place: Brayden Curtis (Yorktown)
2nd place: Andrew Black (Shenandoah)
3rd place: Brayden Lowery (Perry Meridian)
4th place: Seth Johnson (North Montgomery)
5th place: Drake Campbell (Brownsburg)
6th place: Ray Rioux (Avon)
7th place: Logan Stephenson (Terre Haute South)
8th place: Logan Boe (Danville)
113
1st place: Alec Viduya (Roncalli)
2nd place: Hunter Watts (Jimtown)
3rd place: Asa Garcia (Avon)
4th place: Brock Peele (Portage)
5th place: Skylour Turner (Warren Central)
6th place: Kory Cavanaugh (Penn)
7th place: Gavin Rose (Greenfield-Central)
8th place: Jose Diaz (Wheeler)
120
1st place: Cayden Rooks (Columbus East)
2nd place: Ty Mills (Brownsburg)
3rd place: Tylor Triana (Hobart)
4th place: Colin Poynter (Portage)
5th place: Christian Mejia (Elkhart Memorial)
6th place: Braxton Alexander (Wawasee)
7th place: Alex Mosconi (Indian Creek)
8th place: Tyce Freije (Roncalli)
126
1st place: Alec White (New Palestine)
2nd place: Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg)
3rd place: Michael DeLaPena (Merrillville)
4th place: Graham Rooks (Columbus East)
5th place: Jordan Slivka (Cathedral)
6th place: Adam Jerde (Carmel)
7th place: Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei)
8th place: Noah Hunt (Bloomington South)
132
1st place: Breyden Bailey (Cathedral)
2nd place: Christian Hunt (Yorktown)
3rd place: Dawson Combest (Columbus East)
4th place: Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei)
5th place: Jeremiah Reitz (Griffith)
6th place: Manzona Bryant (Culver Academies)
7th place: Donald Campbell (Ben Davis)
8th place: Jack Tolin (Chesterton)
138
1st place: Brendan Black (Hobart)
2nd place: Kris Rumph (Portage)
3rd place: Zach Melloh (Cathedral)
4th place: Jacob LaPlace (Mishawaka)
5th place: Tristan Sellmer (Floyd Central)
6th place: Nathan Conley (Avon)
7th place: Graham Calhoun (Plymouth)
8th place: Ryan Surguy (Shenandoah)
145
1st place: Brayton Lee (Brownsburg)
2nd place: Jason Crary (Munster)
3rd place: Boone Welliever (Southmont)
4th place: Elliot Rodgers (Cathedral)
5th place: Kasper McIntosh (Portage)
6th place: Kain Rust (Perry Meridian)
7th place: Mason Winner (Jay County)
8th place: Xander Stroud (Elkhart Memorial)
152
1st place: Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei)
2nd place: Noah Warren (Perry Meridian)
3rd place: Kyle Hatch (Warsaw)
4th place: Kenny Kern (Jimtown)
5th place: Andrew Negangard (East Central)
6th place: Noah LaMore (Crown Point)
7th place: Kassius Breathitt (South Bend Riley)
8th place: Hunter Reed (Columbia City)
160
1st place: Brad Laughlin (Yorktown)
2nd place: Diego Lemley (Chesterton)
3rd place: Alston Bane (Richmond)
4th place: Gleason Mappes (Center Grove)
5th place: Oszkar Kasch (Crown Point)
6th place: Ethan Stock (Monrovia)
7th place: Tony Busse (Bellmont)
8th place: Josh Gee (Shenandoah)
170
1st place: Eli Stock (Monrovia)
2nd place: Tanner Webster (North Montgomery)
3rd place: Tristan Goering (Elkhart Memorial)
4th place: Zack Fattore (Hobart)
5th place: Jarod Swank (Penn)
6th place: Ismael Cornejo (Portage)
7th place: Jake Ruberg (Lawrenceburg)
8th place: Bryce Baumgartner (Bellmont)
182
1st place: Jacob Gray (Delta)
2nd place: Lucas Davison (Chesterton)
3rd place: Nathan Walton (Brownsburg)
4th place: Thomas Dull (Terre Haute North)
5th place: Evan Stambaugh (Lebanon)
6th place: Jake Moore (Franklin)
7th place: Conner Graber (Northridge)
8th place: Alec Jessop (Hamilton Southeastern)
195
1st place: Andrew Davison (Chesterton)
2nd place: Tristen Tonte (Warren Central)
3rd place: Kyle Shaffer (South Putnam)
4th place: Ben Stewart (Cathedral)
5th place: Caleb Hankenson (Bellmont)
6th place: Liam Jagow (Westfield)
7th place: David Eli (Elkhart Memorial)
8th place: Draven Rasler (West Noble)
220
1st place: Mason Parris (Lawrenceburg)
2nd place: Corbin Maddox (Daleville)
3rd place: Gunnar Larson (Avon)
4th place: Eli Pokorney (Chesterton)
5th place: Garrison Lee (Monrovia)
6th place: Donnie Crider (Harrison)
7th place: Isaac McCormich (Brownsburg)
8th place: Justin Akers (Crown Point)
285
1st place: Evan Ellis (Eastern)
2nd place: Isaiah McWilliams (South Bend Washington)
3rd place: Robert Samuels (Lawrence North)
4th place: Rickie Clark (Brownsburg)
5th place: Elijah Bailey (North Central)
6th place: Brandon Streck (Merrillville)
7th place: Wade Ripple (Mt. Vernon)
8th place: Jacob Rhoades (Yorktown)