Final roster set for USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team

The 12-man roster for the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team for the FIBA Americas U16 Championship was finalized late Monday night in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The tournament is June 14-18 in Formasa, Argentina, and the team will remain in Colorado Springs to train before its departure June 9. The team will then train in Formasa before opening play June 14 against Puerto Rico.

USA Basketball has won the gold in all four editions of the event, which is held every two years. The top four teams and host Argentina will qualify for next summer U17 World Championships.

The selection committee had cut the 32 players to 16 on Sunday.

Here is the roster:

Scottie Barnes (Cardinal Newman/Welllington, Fla.)

Vern Carey Jr. (University School/Southwest Ranches, Fla.)

Jalen Green (San Joaquin Memorial/Fresno, Calif.)

R.J. Hampton (Little Elm/Little Elm, Texas)

De’Vion Harmon (John Guyer/Corinth, Texas)

Zion Harmon (Bowling Green/Bowling Green, Ky.)

Wendell Moore Jr. (Cox Mill/Concord, N.C.)

Jeremy Roach (Paul VI Catholic/Leesburg, Va.)

Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/St. Paul, Minn.)

Isaiah Todd (John Marshall/Richmond, Va.)

Romeo Weems (New Haven/Chesterfield, Mich.)

James Wiseman (The Ensworth School/Nashville, Tenn.)

“We’ve got a really good group that’s incredibly talented and versatile,” coach Don Showalter said in a news release. “When we got down to 16, we put in our system and now with 12 (players) remaining we’re going to sharpen things up over the next few days. We’re going to put a few more things in offensively and defensively and really focus in on our goal.

“Some of the guys got caught in the numbers, as far as making the team. We’re all really pleased with everybody’s work ethic and attitude. Nobody got cut because of those things, it was just what we felt was going to be pieces to fit into our puzzle in order to make the best team.”