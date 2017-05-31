Final roster set for Women's U16 National Team set to compete in Argentina

USA Basketball has named the 12 players for the Women’s U16 National Team that will compete in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship from June 7-11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

USA Basketball began with 133 players before whittling the roster to the final 12. Team USA will aim for the gold medal and to finish in the top four and earn a berth in next year’s FIBA U17 World Cup.

“We are thrilled about these 12 players that the committee has chosen,” USA head coach Carla Berube said in a news release. “I think we bring a lot of athleticism, strength and a high-basketball IQ. I think they are going to play some really great defense, along with creating for each other. We are going to work the next five days, and get ready for Argentina and put together a strong team that plays together, plays hard, plays smart and represents the United States the way it should be. And, hopefully make our country proud.

The team will remain in Colorado Springs through June 4 for training camp.

Eight players graduate high school in 2019, three in 2020 and one, Azzi Fudd graduates in 2021.

Samantha Brunelle, ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018, returns to USA Basketball after playing on the team that won bronze at the U17 World Championships last summer.

Here is the roster:

Fran Belibi, F, 2019, Regis Jesuit (Centennial, Colo.)

Aliyah Boston, F, 2019, Worcester Academy (Worcester, Mass.)

Samantha Brunelle, F, 2019, William Monroe (Ruckersville, Ga.)

Paige Bueckers, G, 2020, Hopkins (Eden Prairie, Minn.)

Caitlin Clark, G, 2020, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Zia Cooke, G, 2019, Rogers (Toledo, Ohio)

Azzi Fudd, G, Class of 2021, Potomac School (Falss Church, Va.)

Jordan Horston, G, 2019, Columbus Africentric Early College (Columbus, Ohio)

Diamond Miller, G, 2019, Franklin (Somerset, N.J.)

Jordyn Oliver, G, 2019, Prosper (Texas)

Celeste Taylor, G, 2019, Long Island Lutheran (Valley Stream, N.Y.)

Kylee Watson, G, 2020, Mainland Regional (Linwood, N.J.)