Finalists announced for Mr. & Miss Basketball

Twenty boys and 18 girls have named finalists for Kentucky’s Mr. and Miss Basketball awards, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced.

The finalists include all players who were named Player of the Year by the KABC in their respective regions. Some regions had Co-Players of the Year, resulting in more than 16 finalists for Mr. and Miss Basketball. Only seniors are eligible for the award.

Mr. Basketball candidates from the Louisville area are Doss’ Jaylon Hall (Sixth Region Player of the Year), Ballard’s Clivonte Patterson (Seventh Region Player of the Year) and South Oldham’s Jo Griffin (Eighth Region Player of the Year).

Miss Basketball candidates from the Louisville area are Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall (Co-Sixth Region Player of the Year), Butler’s Jaelynn Penn (Co-Sixth Region Player of the Year) and Manual’s Tonysha Curry (Seventh Region Player of the Year).

Coaches and media members have until Feb. 24 to submit their final votes for the award. All nominees are invited to the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony set for March 14 at the Lexington Center’s Bluegrass Ballroom.

Here is the complete list of candidates:

* Mr. Basketball: First Region – Chris Vogt (Graves County); Second – Tray Hollowell (University Heights), Jaylen Sebree (Christian County); Third – Zach Hopewell (Apollo); Fourth – Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville), Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson), Terry Taylor (Bowling Green); Fifth – Tony Jackson (North Hardin); Sixth – Jaylon Hall (Doss); Seventh – Clivonte Patterson (Ballard); Eighth – Jo Griffin (South Oldham); Ninth – Cole VonHandorf (Covington Catholic); 10th – Jake Ohmer (Scott); 11th – Taveion Hollingsworth (Paul Dunbar); 12th – Peyton Gover (Southwestern); 13th – Peyton Broughton (North Laurel); 14th – Torell Carter (Letcher County Central); 15th – Timmy Dalton (Lawrence County), Trenton Russell (Magoffin County); 16th – Hayden Roe (West Carter).

* Miss Basketball: First Region – Hannah Langhi (Marshall County); Second – Alisha Owens (Henderson County); Third – Lily Grimes (Breckinridge County); Fourth – Elli Bartley (Glasgow, MacKenzie Coleman (Metcalfe County); Fifth – Jada Stinson (Elizabethtown); Sixth – Lindsey Duvall (Bullitt East), Jaelynn Penn (Butler); Seventh – Tonysha Curry (Manual); Eighth – Kaylee Clifford (Trimble County); Ninth – Allison Johnson (Beechwood); 10th – Whitney O’Mara (Mason County); 11th – Princess Stewart (Franklin County); 12th – Emmie Harris (Boyle County); 13th – Jordan Brock (Harlan); 14th – McKenzie Flynn (Estill County); 15th – Ali May (Johnson Central); 16th – Maggie Jachimczuk (Russell).