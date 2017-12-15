Finalists named for American Family Insurance Defensive Player of Year by Army Bowl

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 15, 2017
Six finalists have been chosen for the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
The winner will be announced during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 5, the night before the Army Bowl.
Here are the finalists:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Palaie Gaoteote
|LB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|LB
|Helix
|La mesa
|CA
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, Dax Hollifield, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Micah Parsons, Palaie Gaoteote, Taron Vincent, Xavier Thomas, U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour
