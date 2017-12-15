USA Today Sports

Finalists named for American Family Insurance Defensive Player of Year by Army Bowl

Photo: IMG Academy

U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Six finalists have been chosen for the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The winner will be announced during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 5, the night before the Army Bowl.

Here are the finalists:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE
Palaie Gaoteote LB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Micah Parsons LB Harrisburg Harrisburg PA
Isaac Taylor-Stuart LB Helix La mesa CA

