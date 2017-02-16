Menu

Finalists named for Naismith Trophy Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Sierra Canyon's head coach Ty Nichols is seen on the bench against La Lumiere during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Monday, January 16, 2017, in Springfield, MA.

Sierra Canyon’s head coach Ty Nichols (right) is a candidate for Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year (Gregory Payan, Associated Press)

Coaches of the boys basketball teams currently ranked Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 in the Super 25 are the five finalists announced Thursday for the Naismith Trophy High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

The award will be presented March 8.

Here are the finalists in alphabetical order:

  • Stephen Gilling, No. 10 Chino Hills (Calif.)
  • Shane Heirman, No. 3 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
  • Ty Nichols, No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
  • Brandon Roy, No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle)
  • Vince Walden, No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

 

