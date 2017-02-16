Finalists named for Naismith Trophy Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Coaches of the boys basketball teams currently ranked Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 in the Super 25 are the five finalists announced Thursday for the Naismith Trophy High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
The award will be presented March 8.
Here are the finalists in alphabetical order:
- Stephen Gilling, No. 10 Chino Hills (Calif.)
- Shane Heirman, No. 3 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
- Ty Nichols, No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
- Brandon Roy, No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle)
- Vince Walden, No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)