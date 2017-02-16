Menu

Finalists named for Naismith Trophy Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Randy Coffman, after Riverdale won the state title last season (Photo: Helen Comer, Daily News Journal)

Coaches of the girls basketball teams currently ranked Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 10 in the Super 25 have been named finalists for the Naismith Trophy Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

The award will be presented March 8.

Here are the finalists in alphabetical order:

  • Craig Campbell, No. 5 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.)
  • Randy Coffman, No. 1 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
  • Keisha Hunt, No. 10 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
  • Jonathan Scribner, No. 3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
  • Karen Weitz, No. 4 Centennial (Las Vegas)

