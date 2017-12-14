Finalists set for prestigious Blanchard and Davis Awards at Army Bowl

USA Today Sports

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis Awards. The awards go to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field.

The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree.

Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.

2018 Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award Finalists:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Philip Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA
Shayne Simon LB St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ
Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley Columbia SC

2018 Glenn Davis Award Finalists:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE
Aidan Hutchinson DE Divine Child Dearborn MI
Luke Matthews OL Lawrence E. Elkins Missouri City TX
Cameron McGrone LB Lawrence Central Indianapolis IN
Tommy Togiai DT Highland Pocatello ID

