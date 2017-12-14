Finalists set for prestigious Blanchard and Davis Awards at Army Bowl

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 14, 2017
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis Awards. The awards go to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field.
The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree.
Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.
2018 Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award Finalists:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Philip Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Spring Valley
|Columbia
|SC
2018 Glenn Davis Award Finalists:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Divine Child
|Dearborn
|MI
|Luke Matthews
|OL
|Lawrence E. Elkins
|Missouri City
|TX
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Lawrence Central
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Highland
|Pocatello
|ID
