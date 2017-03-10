Finals set in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

Here we go: The finals are upon us in the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote to determine the final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

After advancing through the semifinals, two players now remain in each of the three events: slam dunk contest, men’s three-point contest and women’s three-point contest.

Fans can vote for their favorite player by visiting the “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote” website at AmFam.com/FanVote. The site also includes highlight videos of the participants.

Voting begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET and continues through March 17 at 1 p.m. ET

The winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected in Phoenix, the Final Four host city, with the event to air on CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Among the dunkers, Jayleen Sebree, a 6-6 forward from Christian County High in Kentucky, faces J.P. Moorman, a 6-7 forward from Greensboro Day School in North Carolina.

In finals for the men’s three-point spot, Cooper Neese, a 6-3 guard from Cloverdale in Indiana, faces Josh Kollman, a 6-5 guard from Bothell, Wash.

Neese won his semifinal with 50.24% of the vote to beat Noah Vickery from Redding Christian in California. Kollman won his semifinal by the narrowest of margin, with 50.01%, to beat Evan Wall from Saledo, Texas.

In the finals for the women’s three-point spot, Natalie Sanchez from Burges High in Texas meets Bethany Wolph from Valley Christian in Arizona.

With 50.1% of the vote, Wolph squeaked past Kayle Bengee of Sand Creek in Michigan.