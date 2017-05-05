Findlay Prep leads with four alums still in NBA playoffs

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) is the high school with the most alums still in the NBA playoffs, according to Jamie Shaw of the Phenom Hoops Recruiting Service.
Here are the four players, including three who were named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Basketball Teams while at Findlay):
- Kelly Oubre, Washington Wizards (he was named ALL-USA First Team in 2014)
- Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics (he was named ALL-USA First Team in 2009)
- Cory Joseph, Toronto Raptors (he was named ALL-USA Second Team in 2010)