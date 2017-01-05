Findlay Prep (Nev.) moves to No. 1 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) is the new No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball.

The Pilots moved up from No. 2 thanks in part to its 78-62 victory against Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) in the finals of the ‘Iolani Classic in Hawaii before Christmas.

RELATED: Full Super 25 and computer rankings searchable by state

Findlay Prep gets a big test this weekend when it faces La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), which is No. 1 in the Expert rankings and No. 5 according to the computer. That game is part of the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, W.Va.

Chino Hills (Calif.), the defending Super 25 national champion, remains undefeated but fell to No. 2.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), which won the City of Palms Classic in Florida, is No. 3.

Following La Lumiere are three California team: Mater Dei (Santa Ana) at No. 5, Prolific Prep (Napa) and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth). Oak Hill dropped to No. 8 , with North Central (Indianapolis) and Simeon (Chicago).

Champlin Park (Minn.) begins the second 10, followed by St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), Omaha South (Neb.), Jackson (Massillon, Ohio) and Klein Forest (Houston).

Houston Math, Science and Tech is No. 16, with Jonesboro (Ark.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.) and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).

The final five are Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro, Md.), Maple Grove (Minn.), Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) and Damien (LaVerge, Calif.).