Finn Starzyk gave up future as commercial actor to emerge as ace pitcher for L.A. school

Once upon a time, Finn Starzyk was among the top young commercial actors in America, following in the footsteps of his father, sitcom actor David Starzyk. He featured in ads for Best Buy after he was a frequent diaper baby. Then he decided that acting wasn’t for him.

It turns out what he’s really made for is baseball, with the 6-foot-6 pitcher emerging as an overpowering ace for Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) en route to LACES’ California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) City Section Division II title.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, in the Division II final Starzyk was the game’s single largest determinant, allowing just three hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-1 victory.

That all made for a perfect capstone of a long and prosperous junior season before Starzyk takes back off for the summer to compete with the South Bay Saints.

“I realize we’re playing at Dodger Stadium and that’s something special, but it’s still 60 feet, 6 inches to the mound,” Starzyk told . “It’s still 90 feet bases and we’re just playing another baseball game. And after that first batter, I got the nerves out of my system and went out and pitched like I know how to do.”

If Starzyk does that as a senior, he may very well do so with a college scholarship in his back pocket, particularly after his progress as a junior (with a 3.9 GPA to boot).