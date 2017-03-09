Fired Texas soccer coach allegedly assisted in disturbing 'kidnapping' hazing ritual

A report released this week by the Lewisville (Texas) school district says that Hebron (Carrolton, Texas) girls soccer coach Eric Ramirez helped plan ‘kidnappings’ as part of a hazing ritual.

At the very least, according to the report, Ramirez knew the events were going on and did nothing to stop them. The report was detailed in a thorough story published Wednesday by the Dallas Morning News.

Here are a few details of the kidnapping, from the Morning News:

On Dec. 8, the girls were collected from their homes and had their mouths duct-taped, their eyes covered with panties and their hands bound behind their backs with zip ties or tape, according to the district. The girls were driven to a park by their teammates, who strapped them together with plastic wrap and sprayed them with silly string and water during the first cold snap of the winter, the district said.

Ramirez, who was fired from his coaching position and reassigned, denies knowing about the incidents. He has since alleged that he is being discriminated against because of his ethnicity, noting that white coaches had been involved in similar events and not disciplined as harshly.

Former players and parents are divided on Ramirez, though more than 1,500 people have signed an online petition asking that he be reinstated.