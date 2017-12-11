First commit of Scott Frost era, Florida S C.J. Smith, was a big one

Scott Frost has been the Nebraska head coach for all of a week. He already has a signature recruit.

On Sunday, Oxbridge Academy four-star safety prospect C.J. Smith committed to the Cornhuskers. His announcement marked the first pledge of new coach Scott Frost’s tenure and instantly gave the school’s famed blackshirts unit a new star pupil.

Smith is the second-highest rated recruit in Nebraska’s Class of 2018 following the decommitment of Bookie Radley-Hiles, and he had received a full 25 scholarship offers from power programs including Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Among those “others” are UCF, where Frost was a coach until his rather awkward announcement as the Nebraska head coach while he was on the field coaching the Knights in the AAC championship game. UCF won, Frost refused to comment after the game (as he was right to) and days later he was back in Lincoln Nebraska being introduced as the next head coach.

He’s clearly showing already that his time in the Sunshine State could lead to fertile new recruiting grounds for the Huskers.